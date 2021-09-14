Top Slippery Rock sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

 6 days ago

Slippery Rock / rockathletics.com

Defense powers #8 Rock by ESU, 22-7

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The eighth-ranked Slippery Rock University football team improved to 2-0 and won its 14th straight home opener with a 22-7 victory over East Stroudsburg University Saturday night. In front of a football-hungry crowd that packed Mihalik-Thompson Stadium for the first home football game in more than... Read more

Slippery Rock / rockathletics.com

The Rock bounces back in 2-1 victory over Pitt-Johnstown

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Rachel Edge netted her fourth goal of the season while Kayla Swope scored her third en route to a Slippery Rock University women's soccer team 2-1 comeback win over University of Pitt-Johnstown at James Egli Field. With the win, SRU improves to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-0... Read more

Slippery Rock / rockathletics.com

Rock secures 1-0 win over Daemen

SLIPPERY ROCK Pa. - Mo Kanani scored the lone goal for Slippery Rock University men's soccer team to secure a 1-0 home victory over non-conference opponent Daemen College at James Egli Field Saturday afternoon. With the win SRU improves its record to 2-0-2 while the Wildcats move to 1-2-0. The... Read more

Slippery Rock / theonlinerocket.com

Rock men's soccer plays first games of fall season

The Rock men’s soccer finally returned to the field on Thursday and played No. 25 Lake Erie College in a game that went 110 minutes. While this was The Rock’s first matchup in over 600 days, Lake Erie has seen some action in the past six months as they were able to play a spring season. Read more

Daily Advance

Wood: Sports betting is a slippery slope for North Carolina | Opinion

I met Arthur back in the early 1990’s. We both were doing sports collector conventions, and found ourselves on the same airplane flights as we both lived in south Florida, and were traveling to the same destinations. We became friends, and to save on expenses we sometimes shared a hotel room. I learned that Arthur had been an attorney, but no longer practiced law. One night he shared with me the reason why.
GAMBLING
wucardinals.com

Wheeling Sweeps Slippery Rock in Day 2 Start At Atlantic Region Crossover

Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Volleyball team (7-4, 0-0) started off day two of the Atlantic Region Crossover the same way they finished day one. They earned a sweep of Slippery Rock University, and improved their season record to 7-4. Wheeling has now won each of their last nine sets played and is starting to get on a roll as they go through tournament play.
SPORTS
Online Rocket

Slippery Rock prepares to defend home turf in white-out game

The return to Mihalik-Thompson Stadium was like something out of a movie for Slippery Rock. After a nearly two-year hiatus, The Rock faithful made their return to the tune of 8,101 people in the crowd. Now a week later, Slippery Rock will host Lock Haven University in their second cross conference matchup of the year.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
hurstathletics.com

For the First Time Since 2009, Women's Soccer Defeats Slippery Rock

Slippery Rock, PA—The Mercyhurst Women's Soccer team traveled to Slippery Rock on Saturday seeking their first win over The Rock since 2009. Thanks to an early Laker goal, Mercyhurst won 1-0 to end the winless streak against Slippery Rock. How it Happened. In the 18th minute the Lakers struck first,...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Suffer 22-7 Loss at No. 8 Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. -- The East Stroudsburg University football team fell at No. 8 Slippery Rock, 22-7, on Saturday night at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium. The Rock (2-0) built a 15-0 lead through three quarters and thwarted a potential Warriors (1-1) comeback early on in the fourth quarter. Gunner Anglovich led the...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
