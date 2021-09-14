Top Slippery Rock sports news
Defense powers #8 Rock by ESU, 22-7
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. – The eighth-ranked Slippery Rock University football team improved to 2-0 and won its 14th straight home opener with a 22-7 victory over East Stroudsburg University Saturday night. In front of a football-hungry crowd that packed Mihalik-Thompson Stadium for the first home football game in more than... Read more
The Rock bounces back in 2-1 victory over Pitt-Johnstown
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. - Rachel Edge netted her fourth goal of the season while Kayla Swope scored her third en route to a Slippery Rock University women's soccer team 2-1 comeback win over University of Pitt-Johnstown at James Egli Field. With the win, SRU improves to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-0... Read more
Rock secures 1-0 win over Daemen
SLIPPERY ROCK Pa. - Mo Kanani scored the lone goal for Slippery Rock University men's soccer team to secure a 1-0 home victory over non-conference opponent Daemen College at James Egli Field Saturday afternoon. With the win SRU improves its record to 2-0-2 while the Wildcats move to 1-2-0. The... Read more
Rock men’s soccer plays first games of fall season
The Rock men’s soccer finally returned to the field on Thursday and played No. 25 Lake Erie College in a game that went 110 minutes. While this was The Rock’s first matchup in over 600 days, Lake Erie has seen some action in the past six months as they were able to play a spring season. Read more
