Your Nixa lifestyle news

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
Dances with bulls
Gavin Michel, of Nixa, Mo., is flung off to the side as his bull, Burn Out, bucks around during the bull riding competition at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday. Read more
Missouri Governor: Biden COVID vaccine mandates “unwelcome in our state”
WASHINGTON (AP) — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million... Read more
thank you Governor parsons your doing the right thing! we are free and won't be stepped on by big government. thank you for standing up for whats right. give me liberty or give me death! we was once divided during the Civil War and im sure we can do it again
Says you Governor , Good grief do pple not care about the young children, Or the elderly.
MO, KS leaders react to Biden COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Some Kansas City metro politicians have claimed government overreach following President Joe Biden's announcement that federal workers, federal government contractors and health care workers – among others – be required get vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more
the health care field is already screaming they don't have enough help. How many will quit due to this? It's ridiculous. No one should be forced to take this vaccine. The experimental vaccine.
Many will wait it out for the deadline to get the mandated vaccine. I'm not a health care worker. I am an EVS (fancy term for housekeeper) employee. I will not get vaccinated. You are absolutely right. These facilities that are screaming their short staffed now, just wait. What's funny, is when these places know STATE is coming... Fully staffed!!!
Gov. Hutchinson issues statement after Pres. Biden announces plan to mandate vaccines on businesses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement in response to the President of the United States announcing a plan that includes mandating vaccines on businesses. He notes that while he supports increasing vaccination rates he does not support the federal government mandating vaccines to private businesses. Read more
How can you say it works? You can still get it. you can still die, you can still have permanent disabilities, you can soeard it quicker than non vaxxer. An NO one knows long term affects affects.
It doesn't take much to do your own research people. Then, you would know the who's and the why's instead of assuming people are just ignorantly rejecting this vaccine. Plus if it doesn't CURE or provide IMMUNITY, them what's the point? Everybody don't assume they have a weak immune system because you did and there's natural ways to boost your immune system. In 2021, don't be naive to think your government wouldn't lie, pharmaceutical companies care about your health, or it's true because it's on the news. Ignorance is big business in America. Wake up.😘
