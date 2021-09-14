Your Nixa lifestyle news

(NIXA, MO) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Nixa, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Dances with bulls Gavin Michel, of Nixa, Mo., is flung off to the side as his bull, Burn Out, bucks around during the bull riding competition at the Lewiston Roundup on Thursday. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Missouri Governor: Biden COVID vaccine mandates “unwelcome in our state” WASHINGTON (AP) — In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Biden sharply criticized the roughly 80 million... Read more

LATEST NEWS

MO, KS leaders react to Biden COVID-19 vaccine requirements Some Kansas City metro politicians have claimed government overreach following President Joe Biden's announcement that federal workers, federal government contractors and health care workers – among others – be required get vaccinated against COVID-19. Read more

TRENDING NOW