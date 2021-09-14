Trending local sports in Shippensburg

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) Shippensburg sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tucker Chamberlin, Erby Weller connection leads Shippensburg to big win against Dover Shippensburg just had too much for Dover Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Too much Tucker Chamberlin. Way too much Erby Weller, too. And with those two leading the way, and a strong defensive performance, the Greyhounds rolled to a 47-20 win. “It... Read more

Edinboro football returns to game action hosting Shippensburg on Saturday First year head coach Jake Nulph leads Edinboro into Saturday’s 2021 season opener on the gridiron against Shippensburg with a noon kickoff at Sox Harrison Stadium. The Fighting Scots return to game action for the first time since the end of the 2019 fall season with the 2020 PSAC fall football season being canceled due to COVID-19. Read more

SU sports: Raiders tennis team begins fall season The Raiders tennis team begins its fall non-championship season this weekend with tournament competition at Bloomsburg. The team will compete this month and next. The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team seeks improvement in the 2021-22 season. With the fall season beginning this weekend, the Raiders are geared to develop from previous seasons. Read more

