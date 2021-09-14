Trending local sports in Shippensburg

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Chamberlin, Erby Weller connection leads Shippensburg to big win against Dover

Tucker Chamberlin, Erby Weller connection leads Shippensburg to big win against Dover

Shippensburg just had too much for Dover Friday night. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Too much Tucker Chamberlin. Way too much Erby Weller, too. And with those two leading the way, and a strong defensive performance, the Greyhounds rolled to a 47-20 win. “It... Read more

Edinboro / yourerie.com

Edinboro football returns to game action hosting Shippensburg on Saturday

Edinboro football returns to game action hosting Shippensburg on Saturday

First year head coach Jake Nulph leads Edinboro into Saturday’s 2021 season opener on the gridiron against Shippensburg with a noon kickoff at Sox Harrison Stadium. The Fighting Scots return to game action for the first time since the end of the 2019 fall season with the 2020 PSAC fall football season being canceled due to COVID-19. Read more

Shippensburg / fcfreepresspa.com

SU sports: Raiders tennis team begins fall season

SU sports: Raiders tennis team begins fall season

The Raiders tennis team begins its fall non-championship season this weekend with tournament competition at Bloomsburg. The team will compete this month and next. The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team seeks improvement in the 2021-22 season. With the fall season beginning this weekend, the Raiders are geared to develop from previous seasons. Read more

Shippensburg / fcfreepresspa.com

Raiders rally for a four-set win

Raiders rally for a four-set win

Raiders rally after dropping the first set to take three close frames, giving the team bookend wins in a series of weekend games. The Shippensburg University volleyball team concluded its three-day weekend at Cal U. with a four-set win over Frostburg State by scores of 16-25, 28-26, 28-26 and 25-23 at the Convocation Center. Read more

