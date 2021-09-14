Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Williston

(WILLISTON, ND) Life in Williston has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Midwest Metaphysics and Good Vibes Crystal Sounds/The Vault Yoga offer new space for healing in Williston Williston is getting a new alternative for healing services with the opening of three businesses, collaborating to bring wellness to both body and mind. Midwest Metaphysics, Good Vibes Crystal Sounds and The Vault Yoga held their grand openings Friday Sept. 10, welcoming the public in to check out their new space and the services they offer. Midwest Metaphysics owner Alex Johnson said the space, located at 203 Main Street in the former Joseph’s building, is meant to be relaxing environment meant to promote healing and well-being for their clients. Read more

Williams County doctor shares his perspective fighting for lives during the COVID-19 pandemic Social distancing. Vaccination. Masks. Quarantine. They’re words we’re all tired of hearing. But they’re also words doctors are tired of saying. An end doesn’t appear to be in sight, however, in vaccine-hesitant North Dakota, where COVID-19 cases — and hospitalizations — are climbing once again as the more contagious, and potentially more dangerous, Delta variant spreads. Hospital beds are filling up. Fast. Read more

Weed forum on Monday will help you reclaim your landscape from weeds Are weeds getting the upper hand in your garden or your fields? The fall weed forum is the place for you to get answers. Here’s what you need to know about the event on Monday at Williston Research Extension Center. 1. This is a free event but will nonetheless feature... Read more

