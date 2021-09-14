CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Trending lifestyle headlines in Ponca City

Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 6 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Ponca City, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Ponca City area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Ponca City / kfor.com

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ponca City Board of Education passed a face mask requirement on Thursday. The temporary mandate applies to anyone who enters a Putnam City Public Schools indoor facility during normal school operating hours, according to a PCPS news release. The mask mandate goes into effect...

Ponca City / poncacitynow.com

Pictured: Kevin Frazier (PCPS Ag Teacher), Abby Williams (Wildcat of the Week #1), and Shelley Arrott (PCPS Superintendent) The Heather Cannon Wildcat of the Week #1 for the 2021-2022 School Year was presented to Po-Hi Senior Abby Williams. Superintendent Shelley Arrott said, "Not only is Abby a Ponca City Wildcat...

Ponca City / poncacitynews.com

Reservations need to be made a day prior by calling 580-763-8051. All meals are served with entrée, sides and dessert. Drinks are also provided for in house dining. Meal cost is $3.00.

Ponca City / koco.com

PONCA CITY, Okla. — The Ponca City Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to approve a temporary mask mandate for anyone entering the district's indoor facilities during normal school operating hours. According to the school officials, there is an opt-out provision for medical reasons, religious reasons or...

