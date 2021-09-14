CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Your Lake Havasu City lifestyle news

Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 6 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Lake Havasu City area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Lake Havasu City / signalsaz.com

Coffee with Lake Havasu City Mayor and City Manager

Coffee with Lake Havasu City Mayor and City Manager

Join Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on October 1 from 8:30 am-10:00 am at the stage under the London Bridge. Residents are encouraged to attend to express any issues, concerns, or questions. The meeting does not require an RSVP and is an informal come-and-go setting. Read more

Comments
avatar

We will be there and are bringing all our friends...make the coffee stronv6..its going to get heated!

Lake Havasu City / riverscenemagazine.com

Havasu Foodies Already Salivating Over Restaurant Week

Havasu Foodies Already Salivating Over Restaurant Week

It’s the week that Lake Havasu City foodies have waited for. The Lake Havasu Hospitality Association is hosting the Fall 2021 Havasu Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants and Lake Havasu’s creative chefs prepare and serve up culinary classics and achievements through special menus and dining experiences for 10 days from Sept. 17 through Sept. 27. Read more

Arizona / abc15.com

Ducey: Arizona must push back against Biden vaccine mandate

Ducey: Arizona must push back against Biden vaccine mandate

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says President Joe Biden is overreaching with his new requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19. Read more

Comments
avatar

he is right and correct. Hitler is not my president. people u all need to take a stand we will be losing our freedoms super fast. today was another tip of the iceberg. it can get worse. take matters in your own hands. before it's waayyy too late !!!!

52 likes 17 dislikes 15 replies

avatar

People who are so against any government response to the pandemic appear to behave as spoiled children. I don't like the speed limit, so I can drive as fast as I want, I can ignore stop signs, if inconvenient, I can drink and drive if I want to, I can smoke anywhere I want, and the beat goes on!!!

42 likes 11 dislikes 15 replies

Cave Creek / thefoothillsfocus.com

Horses at risk of slaughter offer healing at sanctuary

Horses at risk of slaughter offer healing at sanctuary

Local author Alexis Ferri experienced a rough awakening at 17 when volunteering at the Tierra Madre Horse Sanctuary in Cave Creek for community service hours: The abused and abandoned horses that ended up at the sanctuary were the lucky ones. Many horses in that situation end up being sold for slaughter. Read more

Comments
avatar

there are still places here for horses to roam free just like it is for people to

5 likes

avatar

Rip Wheeler said he would rather kill a thousand than a horse. So you folks better be careful what you do with them.

1 like

