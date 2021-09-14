Your Lake Havasu City lifestyle news
Coffee with Lake Havasu City Mayor and City Manager
Join Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on October 1 from 8:30 am-10:00 am at the stage under the London Bridge. Residents are encouraged to attend to express any issues, concerns, or questions. The meeting does not require an RSVP and is an informal come-and-go setting. Read more
We will be there and are bringing all our friends...make the coffee stronv6..its going to get heated!
Havasu Foodies Already Salivating Over Restaurant Week
It’s the week that Lake Havasu City foodies have waited for. The Lake Havasu Hospitality Association is hosting the Fall 2021 Havasu Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants and Lake Havasu’s creative chefs prepare and serve up culinary classics and achievements through special menus and dining experiences for 10 days from Sept. 17 through Sept. 27. Read more
Ducey: Arizona must push back against Biden vaccine mandate
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says President Joe Biden is overreaching with his new requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19. Read more
he is right and correct. Hitler is not my president. people u all need to take a stand we will be losing our freedoms super fast. today was another tip of the iceberg. it can get worse. take matters in your own hands. before it's waayyy too late !!!!
People who are so against any government response to the pandemic appear to behave as spoiled children. I don't like the speed limit, so I can drive as fast as I want, I can ignore stop signs, if inconvenient, I can drink and drive if I want to, I can smoke anywhere I want, and the beat goes on!!!
Horses at risk of slaughter offer healing at sanctuary
Local author Alexis Ferri experienced a rough awakening at 17 when volunteering at the Tierra Madre Horse Sanctuary in Cave Creek for community service hours: The abused and abandoned horses that ended up at the sanctuary were the lucky ones. Many horses in that situation end up being sold for slaughter. Read more
there are still places here for horses to roam free just like it is for people to
Rip Wheeler said he would rather kill a thousand than a horse. So you folks better be careful what you do with them.
