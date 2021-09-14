Your Lake Havasu City lifestyle news

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.



LATEST NEWS

Coffee with Lake Havasu City Mayor and City Manager Join Lake Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson for coffee on October 1 from 8:30 am-10:00 am at the stage under the London Bridge. Residents are encouraged to attend to express any issues, concerns, or questions. The meeting does not require an RSVP and is an informal come-and-go setting. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Havasu Foodies Already Salivating Over Restaurant Week It’s the week that Lake Havasu City foodies have waited for. The Lake Havasu Hospitality Association is hosting the Fall 2021 Havasu Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants and Lake Havasu’s creative chefs prepare and serve up culinary classics and achievements through special menus and dining experiences for 10 days from Sept. 17 through Sept. 27. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Ducey: Arizona must push back against Biden vaccine mandate Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says President Joe Biden is overreaching with his new requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19. Read more

TRENDING NOW