Trending sports headlines in Fairbanks

Ice Dogs drop season-opener in shootouts FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Friday served as a fresh start for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs with their 2021-22 season-opener, looking to get the taste of last season out of their mouth - which ended with the Minnesota Magicians hugging and dog piling in celebration after victory. Unfortunately, Friday night ended... Read more

Drury bounces back from five-set loss to defeat Alaska Anchorage FAIRBANKS, Alaska— The Drury Panthers bounced back from a heartbreaking five-set loss to California State-Los Angeles to defeat Alaska Anchorage in four sets to end the Alaska Nanook Classic on Saturday in Fairbanks, Alaska. Drury went 2-2 in the tournament and ended the event with a 6-2 overall record. California... Read more

Hot-hitting Seawolves breeze past Arrows FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Eve Stephens smashed 12 kills and served a career-high six aces Thursday to help the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team to a dominant 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 victory over Ursuline at the Nanook Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (7-2) also got eight kills from senior Vera Pluharova... Read more

