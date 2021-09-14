CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Trending sports headlines in Fairbanks

 6 days ago

(FAIRBANKS, AK) Fairbanks sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Fairbanks sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Fairbanks / webcenterfairbanks.com

Ice Dogs drop season-opener in shootouts

Ice Dogs drop season-opener in shootouts

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Friday served as a fresh start for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs with their 2021-22 season-opener, looking to get the taste of last season out of their mouth - which ended with the Minnesota Magicians hugging and dog piling in celebration after victory. Unfortunately, Friday night ended... Read more

Alaska / drurypanthers.com

Drury bounces back from five-set loss to defeat Alaska Anchorage

Drury bounces back from five-set loss to defeat Alaska Anchorage

FAIRBANKS, Alaska— The Drury Panthers bounced back from a heartbreaking five-set loss to California State-Los Angeles to defeat Alaska Anchorage in four sets to end the Alaska Nanook Classic on Saturday in Fairbanks, Alaska. Drury went 2-2 in the tournament and ended the event with a 6-2 overall record. California... Read more

Fairbanks / goseawolves.com

Hot-hitting Seawolves breeze past Arrows

Hot-hitting Seawolves breeze past Arrows

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Eve Stephens smashed 12 kills and served a career-high six aces Thursday to help the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team to a dominant 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 victory over Ursuline at the Nanook Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (7-2) also got eight kills from senior Vera Pluharova... Read more

Fairbanks / goseawolves.com

Panthers claw Seawolves in four

Panthers claw Seawolves in four

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A fast start fizzled for the Alaska Anchorage volleyball team Saturday as Drury rebounded for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19 win over the Seawolves in the Nanook Classic at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (7-5) got a match-high 14 kills from junior Eve Stephens, but were hurt... Read more

ABOUT

With Fairbanks Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

