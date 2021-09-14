Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Meridian
MCC: Women's Soccer vs Gulf Coast Highlights
Highlights of the Lady Eagles 2-0 win over #20 Gulf Coast on September 11, 2021. #MCCSoccer #FindYourWings Read more
Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pink skies lit the Kingdom in the long awaited battle for Meridian vs West Lauderdale. The last time the Wildcats and the Knights played was in the 2010 season. But just because this game is not played every year does not mean it is not a rivalry. Read more
West Lauderdale prepares to host Meridian for the first time since 2010 season
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights are 1-1 to start the season and will have to turn the page from last Friday’s loss as they prepare to play Meridian for the first time since 2010. West Lauderdale may have lost their game last Friday but they are ready to move... Read more
Sideline View by Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Will Hall won his first game as head coach of the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles with a 37-0 blanking of Grambling. The Eagles (1-1) were led by running back Frank Gore Jr. who raced for a career high 162 yards, which included a 51-yard TD run. The Eagles will host Troy (1-1) this Saturday night. The Trojans fell to Hugh Freeze and Liberty last Saturday, 21-13. The stingy Mississippi State (2-0) defense came to play and shut down North Carolina State’s running game in winning, 24-10. The Bulldogs for the second straight week were jump started by Lideatrick Griffin as he returned a 100-yard kickoff to start the game. This week, the Bulldogs travel to Memphis (2-0) to take on the Tigers at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) used five touchdown passes from Matt Corral to down out-manned Austin Peay, 54-17. The Rebels duo of Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo each caught two touchdowns. This Saturday night, the Rebels will host Tulane (2-0) at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Read more
