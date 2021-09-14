CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Meridian

Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 6 days ago

(MERIDIAN, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Meridian area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Meridian sports. For more stories from the Meridian area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Meridian / youtube.com

MCC: Women's Soccer vs Gulf Coast Highlights

MCC: Women's Soccer vs Gulf Coast Highlights

Highlights of the Lady Eagles 2-0 win over #20 Gulf Coast on September 11, 2021. #MCCSoccer #FindYourWings Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Meridian / wtok.com

Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game

Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pink skies lit the Kingdom in the long awaited battle for Meridian vs West Lauderdale. The last time the Wildcats and the Knights played was in the 2010 season. But just because this game is not played every year does not mean it is not a rivalry. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Meridian / wtok.com

West Lauderdale prepares to host Meridian for the first time since 2010 season

West Lauderdale prepares to host Meridian for the first time since 2010 season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights are 1-1 to start the season and will have to turn the page from last Friday’s loss as they prepare to play Meridian for the first time since 2010. West Lauderdale may have lost their game last Friday but they are ready to move... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Meridian / wtok.com

Sideline View by Dale McKee

Sideline View by Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Will Hall won his first game as head coach of the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles with a 37-0 blanking of Grambling. The Eagles (1-1) were led by running back Frank Gore Jr. who raced for a career high 162 yards, which included a 51-yard TD run. The Eagles will host Troy (1-1) this Saturday night. The Trojans fell to Hugh Freeze and Liberty last Saturday, 21-13. The stingy Mississippi State (2-0) defense came to play and shut down North Carolina State’s running game in winning, 24-10. The Bulldogs for the second straight week were jump started by Lideatrick Griffin as he returned a 100-yard kickoff to start the game. This week, the Bulldogs travel to Memphis (2-0) to take on the Tigers at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. No. 20 Ole Miss (2-0) used five touchdown passes from Matt Corral to down out-manned Austin Peay, 54-17. The Rebels duo of Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo each caught two touchdowns. This Saturday night, the Rebels will host Tulane (2-0) at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Meridian, MS
Sports
The Hill

Democrats look for Plan B after blow on immigration

Democrats and immigration advocates are ready to pitch a Plan B after the Senate parliamentarian spiked a Democratic proposal aimed at providing a pathway to citizenship for millions of people. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a former immigration lawyer, shut down the possibility of granting 8 million people the right to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports News
Meridian News Beat

Meridian News Beat

Meridian, MS
105
Followers
246
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Meridian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy