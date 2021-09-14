Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Meridian

(MERIDIAN, MS) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Meridian area.

MCC: Women's Soccer vs Gulf Coast Highlights Highlights of the Lady Eagles 2-0 win over #20 Gulf Coast on September 11, 2021. #MCCSoccer #FindYourWings Read more

Meridian and West Lauderdale keep it a close in long awaited rivalry game MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pink skies lit the Kingdom in the long awaited battle for Meridian vs West Lauderdale. The last time the Wildcats and the Knights played was in the 2010 season. But just because this game is not played every year does not mean it is not a rivalry. Read more

West Lauderdale prepares to host Meridian for the first time since 2010 season MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Knights are 1-1 to start the season and will have to turn the page from last Friday’s loss as they prepare to play Meridian for the first time since 2010. West Lauderdale may have lost their game last Friday but they are ready to move... Read more

