Jamestown, ND

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jamestown

Jamestown Post
Jamestown Post
 6 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, ND) Jamestown sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Jamestown / jamestownsun.com

Blue Jay Roundup: Soccer snaps losing streak Saturday

Blue Jay Roundup: Soccer snaps losing streak Saturday

After the Jamestown High School soccer team dropped its fourth-straight game Thursday evening, head coach Brandi Harty said there was a major disconnect between the Blue Jays’ backline and goalkeeper Ryan Larson that the Jays needed to fix. That disconnect appeared to be fixed Saturday afternoon at Jamestown’s Rotary Field. Read more

Jamestown / jamestownsun.com

Jimmies pick up first-ever win at Hansen Stadium

Jimmies pick up first-ever win at Hansen Stadium

The University of Jamestown football team couldn’t have scripted a better return to Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium than how it happened on Saturday afternoon. “Let’s roll,” UJ head coach Brian Mistro said. “I am super happy for those guys and they deserve it. I love those kids to death.” Read more

Jamestown / newsdakota.com

Jimmies Open Up Home Season With Emphatic Victory

Jimmies Open Up Home Season With Emphatic Victory

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown football team played its first game at the new Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on Saturday as the Jimmies rolled past Mount Marty, 35-6. The first half was all Jamestown on Saturday afternoon as the Jimmies put up 28 first-half points. Cade Torgerson found Steve Justice on the first drive of the game on a five-yard pass for the first offensive score of the season. Torgerson and Justice would connect once more late in the first half on a 14-yard route for Justice’s fifth career touchdown. Read more

Valley City / newsdakota.com

VCSU Defeats Jamestown 4-3 in Season Opener

VCSU Defeats Jamestown 4-3 in Season Opener

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSUVikings.com) – Drew Nixon hit a go-ahead three-run home run and Viking pitchers struck out 18 batters Sunday as VCSU opened the season with a 4-3 victory against rival University of Jamestown. VCSU trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the eighth inning, but Nixon’s towering home run... Read more

With Jamestown Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

