Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Jamestown

Blue Jay Roundup: Soccer snaps losing streak Saturday After the Jamestown High School soccer team dropped its fourth-straight game Thursday evening, head coach Brandi Harty said there was a major disconnect between the Blue Jays’ backline and goalkeeper Ryan Larson that the Jays needed to fix. That disconnect appeared to be fixed Saturday afternoon at Jamestown’s Rotary Field. Read more

Jimmies pick up first-ever win at Hansen Stadium The University of Jamestown football team couldn’t have scripted a better return to Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium than how it happened on Saturday afternoon. “Let’s roll,” UJ head coach Brian Mistro said. “I am super happy for those guys and they deserve it. I love those kids to death.” Read more

Jimmies Open Up Home Season With Emphatic Victory JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown football team played its first game at the new Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium on Saturday as the Jimmies rolled past Mount Marty, 35-6. The first half was all Jamestown on Saturday afternoon as the Jimmies put up 28 first-half points. Cade Torgerson found Steve Justice on the first drive of the game on a five-yard pass for the first offensive score of the season. Torgerson and Justice would connect once more late in the first half on a 14-yard route for Justice’s fifth career touchdown. Read more

