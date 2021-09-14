Sports wrap: Seymour

(SEYMOUR, IN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Seymour area.

Local sports roundup Seymour scored twice in a two-minute stretch early in the second half to defeat Oldenburg Academy 2-0 at home on Saturday. Gabe Baker knocked in a penalty shot after an Oldenburg handball in the sixth minute of the second half. Donovyn Thomas followed less than two minutes later when he put in a rebound following a corner kick. Read more

Brownstown finishes second at conference tournament Brownstown Central girls golf coach Brandon Allman says his team is headed in the right direction. “It was our best 18 hole score of the year, but we’re still not where we want to be, down under 400,” Allman said after the Braves finished second in the Mid-Southern Conference Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour. Read more

Owls place fifth in Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament Head coach Jim Hoffman was hoping his Seymour girls golf team could break 390 in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament on Monday at Shadowood Golf Course. Lainey Jackson was the only Owl to break 100 and the team shot 400 to place fifth out of seven schools. Floyd Central, led... Read more

