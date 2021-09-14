What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Key West
Florida reacts to President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate
ORLANDO, Fla. - People across Florida are reacting after President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Speaking at the White House, Biden criticized the roughly... Read more
The unvax'd are NOT the minority, you can check the CDC website and do some simple math!!! We WILL NOT COMPLY!!! Biden is destroying this country, he is going to shut down the healthcare system because there are nurses and docs that will not get the jab, they are already getting terminated by the hundreds!! This was a very bad move on his part!! If you choose to get jabbed, great, but have the same respect for those that can't or won't, we are not condemning those that get it!!! And recent science proves ot doesn't work, the vac'd have higher viral loads than unvaxed, vaxed can still get, give and die from C19, and a West Virginia official stated the deathrate for Vaxed has gone up 25%
Until he closes the southern border don’t talk mandatory vaccine or else. His patients are running thin, well my patients have done run out . Allow COVID illegal people and transport them all over the US. Then dictate to us about shots ..
What is your school doing about mask mandate court ruling? South Florida districts react
Miami-Dade and Broward schools officials vowed to keep their mask mandates for students as a tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appellate court victory Friday, which, for now, allows him to punish school districts that require facial coverings. Both districts said Friday that as the... Read more
Sailing Away to the Remote Dry Tortugas National Park
Come sail away, come sail away, come sail away with me… to the Dry Tortugas! Take off from Key West, Florida, travel about 70 miles due West, and find yourself enraptured by the crystal blue waters and marine life at Dry Tortugas National Park. Visiting all of the National Parks is a travel goal for us, but we specifically wanted to go to this remote park that is 99% underwater! So, here are some facts and thoughts to help you plan your trip to Dry Tortugas! Read more
🔴 Key West Porch Hangout - LIVE - Music Mixology🎵🍹
