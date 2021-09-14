What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Key West

(KEY WEST, FL) Life in Key West has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Florida reacts to President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate ORLANDO, Fla. - People across Florida are reacting after President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Speaking at the White House, Biden criticized the roughly... Read more

What is your school doing about mask mandate court ruling? South Florida districts react Miami-Dade and Broward schools officials vowed to keep their mask mandates for students as a tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 despite Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appellate court victory Friday, which, for now, allows him to punish school districts that require facial coverings. Both districts said Friday that as the... Read more

Sailing Away to the Remote Dry Tortugas National Park Come sail away, come sail away, come sail away with me… to the Dry Tortugas! Take off from Key West, Florida, travel about 70 miles due West, and find yourself enraptured by the crystal blue waters and marine life at Dry Tortugas National Park. Visiting all of the National Parks is a travel goal for us, but we specifically wanted to go to this remote park that is 99% underwater! So, here are some facts and thoughts to help you plan your trip to Dry Tortugas! Read more

