How anvil plumes, massive tornadoes, and the ozone layer relate

The hole that appears in the Earth’s atmosphere each year is apparently larger than usual. The protective layer is depleted when solar energy interacts with the by-products of man-made chemicals that linger in the atmosphere. Every year, this causes an ozone hole to form over the south pole between August and October, peaking at the beginning of October. The size of the hole is strongly dependent on the weather conditions. Colder conditions last year correlated with one of the largest ozone holes on records, while 2019’s hole was the smallest. This year’s hole has grown considerably over a few days, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service. As of Thursday (September 16th) the hole covered an area of around 8.8 million square miles, and in years with normal weather conditions, it typically grows to a maximum area of about 8 million square miles. Experts say that despite these natural fluctuations, they expect the hole to close permanently by 2050, in response to restrictions on ozone-depleting chemicals introduced in 1987. Dr. Vincent-Henri Peuch, head of the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service says, “Forecasts show that this year’s hole has evolved into a rather larger than usual one. We are looking at quite a big and potentially also deep ozone hole.” (Daily Mail)

SCIENCE ・ 22 HOURS AGO