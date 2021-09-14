Top Natchitoches sports news

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Natchitoches area.

Campus events and activities for Sept. 12-18 NATCHITOCHES – Here is a look at the week of September 12 – 18 at Northwestern State University. Sept. 12 – Soccer vs. Nicholls. Lady Demon Soccer Complex, 1 p.m. Sept. 14 – Volleyball vs. Jackson State, Prather Coliseum, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 – Andrej Kurti CD release concert, Magale... Read more

Nicholls falters in SLC weekend kickoff at McNeese, Northwestern State NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Nicholls State University women's soccer program (0-5-0, 0-2-0 SLC) stumbled in the team's Southland Conference opening weekend, initially dropping a competitive 2-0 contest at McNeese (5-2-1, 2-0-0 SLC) on Friday evening in Lake Charles, La. before falling by a final 4-0 mark to Northwestern State (2-3-2, 2-0-0 SLC) on Saturday afternoon up in Natchitoches, La. Read more

Soccer — Henry leads barrage as Northwestern State’s 4-0 victory over Nicholls NATCHITOCHES – At halftime of Northwestern State’s soccer match against Nicholls on Sunday, associate head coach Melissa Sherwood stood in front of the team and explained the importance of keeping “ice in the head and a fire in the belly.”. With the Lady Demons holding a two-goal lead at halftime,... Read more

