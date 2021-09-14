CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Top Natchitoches sports news

Natchitoches Updates
Natchitoches Updates
 6 days ago

(NATCHITOCHES, LA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Natchitoches area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Natchitoches sports. For more stories from the Natchitoches area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Natchitoches / nsula.edu

Campus events and activities for Sept. 12-18

Campus events and activities for Sept. 12-18

NATCHITOCHES – Here is a look at the week of September 12 – 18 at Northwestern State University. Sept. 12 – Soccer vs. Nicholls. Lady Demon Soccer Complex, 1 p.m. Sept. 14 – Volleyball vs. Jackson State, Prather Coliseum, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 – Andrej Kurti CD release concert, Magale... Read more

Natchitoches / geauxcolonels.com

Nicholls falters in SLC weekend kickoff at McNeese, Northwestern State

Nicholls falters in SLC weekend kickoff at McNeese, Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Nicholls State University women's soccer program (0-5-0, 0-2-0 SLC) stumbled in the team's Southland Conference opening weekend, initially dropping a competitive 2-0 contest at McNeese (5-2-1, 2-0-0 SLC) on Friday evening in Lake Charles, La. before falling by a final 4-0 mark to Northwestern State (2-3-2, 2-0-0 SLC) on Saturday afternoon up in Natchitoches, La. Read more

Natchitoches / natchitochestimes.com

Soccer — Henry leads barrage as Northwestern State's 4-0 victory over Nicholls

Soccer — Henry leads barrage as Northwestern State’s 4-0 victory over Nicholls

NATCHITOCHES – At halftime of Northwestern State’s soccer match against Nicholls on Sunday, associate head coach Melissa Sherwood stood in front of the team and explained the importance of keeping “ice in the head and a fire in the belly.”. With the Lady Demons holding a two-goal lead at halftime,... Read more

Natchitoches / nsudemons.com

Lady Demons looking to carry momentum into Jackson State match

Lady Demons looking to carry momentum into Jackson State match

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State returns home after two weeks on the road for a midweek match hoping to sustain the momentum it built this past week. The Lady Demons (4-7) take on the fourth of five Southwestern Athletic Conference schools they'll see this season in Jackson State on Tuesday night in Prather Coliseum. First serve is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Live stat and video links are available at www.nsudemons.com or on the NSU Athletics mobile app, a free download in either the Apple or Google stores. Read more

Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches Updates

Natchitoches, LA
With Natchitoches Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

