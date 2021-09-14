Rock Springs sports lineup: What’s trending

(ROCK SPRINGS, WY) Rock Springs-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

WyoPreps Big School ‘Game of the Week:’ Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs [AUDIO] Two of the top offenses in Class 4A will square off in the WyoPreps Week 1 Big School ‘Game of the Week’ on Friday. As voted by the fans, the game is No. 5 Kelly Walsh at top-ranked Rock Springs. According to wyoming-football.com, this is the first time in over... Read more

WATCH: ‘How do you spend the 4-hour bus ride?’ with Kelly Walsh Football CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Kelly Walsh Trojans will head to Rock Springs on Friday to play football. It’s almost a 4-hour bus ride to Friday’s affair, so it’s natural to wonder how one kills all of that time before a football game. David Graf talked to a... Read more

Pool League Sign-Up at the Toastmaster Bar: Deadline is Sept. 17 There are still open spots to fill for the 2021-2022 season’s Pool Leagues at the Toastmaster Bar. The sign-up deadline is Friday, September 17th. The player will pay the sanction fee, and the Toastmaster will pay the entry fee, as well as provide the team shirts. The first game and season opener will be during the last week of this month. Read more

