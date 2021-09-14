CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grande, OR

La Grande sports digest: Top stories today

La Grande Today
La Grande Today
 6 days ago

(LA GRANDE, OR) La Grande sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in La Grande sports. For more stories from the La Grande area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

La Grande / eousports.com

EOU Men and Women Place Fifth in First Meet of 2021 Season

EOU Men and Women Place Fifth in First Meet of 2021 Season

ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Eastern Oregon University men's and women's cross country competed in its first meet of the 2021 campaign Saturday afternoon as the Mountaineers ran at the CWU Invitational. Both squads finished fifth in their respective races to start the season. The race was originally set to be run... Read more

La Grande / lagrandeobserver.com

College cross-country roundup: Mountaineers take fifth place at Central Washington Invite

College cross-country roundup: Mountaineers take fifth place at Central Washington Invite

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Eastern opened its cross country season at the CWU Invitational and placed fifth in both the men’s and women’s race on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Mountaineer men combined for 103 points and the women tallied 124 to take fifth place in both races. Senior standout Travis Running... Read more

La Grande / eousports.com

No. 14 Mountaineers Finish Homestand with Sweep of Warriors

No. 14 Mountaineers Finish Homestand with Sweep of Warriors

LA GRANDE, Ore. - No. 14 Eastern Oregon Volleyball picked up another win in sweeping fashion as the team took down Lewis-Clark State College in straight sets (30-28, 25-18, 27-25). With the win, the Mountaineers improve to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play. How it Happened. • Helping the... Read more

La Grande / eousports.com

No. 13 Mountaineers Set for Top-25 Showdown Against No. 17 Westmont

No. 13 Mountaineers Set for Top-25 Showdown Against No. 17 Westmont

LA GRANDE, Ore. - No. 14 Mountaineers Women's Soccer is back in action as the team gets set for a top-25 showdown in their home opener. No. 17 Westmont College Warriors (3-0-1) WHERE. La Grande, Ore. - Community Stadium. WHEN. Monday, Sept. 13 - 4 p.m. PT. Kickoff. • The... Read more

