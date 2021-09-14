CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs News Alert
 6 days ago

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Life in Steamboat Springs has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Steamboat Springs area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Steamboat Springs / parenthoodandpassports.com

Things to do in Steamboat Springs in winter

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post. Steamboat Springs is a remote ski town in northwestern Colorado with surprisingly a lot to do even if you don’t ski or snowboard. If you are visiting Steamboat Springs in winter, knowing what to expect both on and off the mountain will help you plan the perfect trip. Whether you plan to spend your day skiing, tubing, or exploring the town’s shops and restaurants, there are a lot of great things to do in Steamboat in winter – or any other time of year. Read more

Steamboat Springs / kdvr.com

‘Bear’ necessities: Steamboat Springs resident has outdoor couch taken over by bears

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — When bears in the area ruined a local resident’s couch in the spring, he decided to leave it out there for them all summer. They apparently appreciate it, as they frequent the furniture – like the one in the video below. “Not the first time.... Read more

Steamboat Springs / steamboatpilot.com

Bear passing through downtown: The Record for Friday, Sept. 10

12:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called on the report of a bear that was seen wandering in the 30 block of Ninth Street. 7:22 a.m. Deputies with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office were requested to respond to a report of an animal bite in the area of mile marker 1 along Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek. Read more

Steamboat Springs / townsquarenoco.com

Bears Take Over Couch In Steamboat Springs

The bears are taking over. There have been many sightings over the past several months and it makes sense that we're encountering more wildlife by building and moving in and around THEIR territory. This is also a time of year when more encounters occur simply because the bears are stocking up and fattening up for their winter hibernation which will be beginning soon. Read more

