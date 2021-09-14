Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Steamboat Springs

(STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO) Life in Steamboat Springs has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Things to do in Steamboat Springs in winter Steamboat Springs is a remote ski town in northwestern Colorado with surprisingly a lot to do even if you don't ski or snowboard. If you are visiting Steamboat Springs in winter, knowing what to expect both on and off the mountain will help you plan the perfect trip. Whether you plan to spend your day skiing, tubing, or exploring the town's shops and restaurants, there are a lot of great things to do in Steamboat in winter – or any other time of year.

‘Bear’ necessities: Steamboat Springs resident has outdoor couch taken over by bears STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — When bears in the area ruined a local resident’s couch in the spring, he decided to leave it out there for them all summer. They apparently appreciate it, as they frequent the furniture – like the one in the video below. “Not the first time.... Read more

Bear passing through downtown: The Record for Friday, Sept. 10 12:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called on the report of a bear that was seen wandering in the 30 block of Ninth Street. 7:22 a.m. Deputies with the Routt County Sheriff’s Office were requested to respond to a report of an animal bite in the area of mile marker 1 along Routt County Road 27 in Oak Creek. Read more

