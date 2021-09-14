Sports wrap: Corsicana

(CORSICANA, TX) Corsicana-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Corsicana defeats Whitehouse, 23-7 CORSICANA — Whitehouse fell to 0-3 on the season with a 23-7 loss to undefeated Corsicana on Friday at Tiger Stadium. After a fumble recovery by Corsicana’s Benjamin Brooks early in the game and a 44-yard run by quarterback Adrian Baston, a power outage caused a 15-minute delay early in the first quarter. Read more

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house. Read more

GC Volleyball: Lady Tigers open district with 4-set victory Mashequa Gentry's young ladies have their eyes on a playoff berth this season and took the first major step toward the postseason with a strong performance, coming back to win the final three sets and starting the district season right with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-16 victory. The Lady... Read more

