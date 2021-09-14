CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Hazard sports lineup: What’s trending

Hazard Post
 6 days ago

(HAZARD, KY) Hazard sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Hazard sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Kentucky / wymt.com

Reflecting on the impact 9/11 had on Kentucky high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Just three days after the attacks on September 11, 2001, football teams across the mountains took the field. The shock and horror brought every team together that night. Rockcastle County and Estill County lit candles following their game, Hazard and Perry Central prayed during their game, and Fleming-Neon wore ribbons on their helmets in solidarity. Read more

Hazard / wymt.com

Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Four weeks of mountain football have come and gone, here is this week’s Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten. Read more

Whitley County / thetimestribune.com

Sawyers’ four goals power Lady Colonels past Hazard

HAZARD — Freshman Autumn Sawyers continued her impressive season, scoring four goals while tallying an assist to lead Whitley County past Hazard with an 8-0 win on Thursday. The Lady Colonels scored early and often while pushing their win streak to two games and improving to 5-2 during the process. Read more

Hazard / wymt.com

Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 4

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the fourth week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - Harlan’s Jayden Ward fights along the sideline for first down. No. 4 - Somerset’s Robey Browning breaks up touchdown pass. No.... Read more

ABOUT

With Hazard Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

