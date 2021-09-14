CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg sports digest: Top stories today

Clarksburg News Alert
Clarksburg News Alert
 6 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Clarksburg area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Clarksburg sports. For more stories from the Clarksburg area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Clarksburg / wvnews.com

Robert C. Byrd, Lewis County football alter schedules

Robert C. Byrd, Lewis County football alter schedules

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It was another Monday of movement on the high school sports calendar. First, Preston County announced that it will be moving to remote learning for at least the next two weeks, meaning that all of Preston’s athletic events through Sept. 27 are off. Robert C.... Read more

Clarksburg / wboy.com

University's Clawges wins Salem University Catch of the Week for second straight week

University’s Clawges wins Salem University Catch of the Week for second straight week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University’s Sage Clawges won the week 3 Salem University Catch of the Week contest with his leaping touchdown catch in the end zone. Clawges’ catch helped lead University over Brooke in week 3 of the high school football season. Clawges won the week 2 Catch of the... Read more

Clarksburg / therecorddelta.com

Bucs golf leads by 30 points

Bucs golf leads by 30 points

CLARKSBURG — Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s golf team dominated in the Saturday, September 11 match held at Sonny Croft Golf Course located in Clarksburg. Coach Jason Westfall and team showed support for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. “We are proud of the freedom we have, and the sacrifices made by so many. Playing golf on 9/11 was special for us. It was a beautiful day to win and be able to honor the day,” Westfall expressed. Read more

Bridgeport / wvnews.com

King, Cole, Floyd are latest athletes of week

King, Cole, Floyd are latest athletes of week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s a good problem to have: King or Cole, Jeremiah or Cam?. Both are deserving of The Exponent Telegram/BB&T (Formerly Truist) Athlete of the Week honors, and are co-winners on the boys side, while Liberty’s Gabby Floyd earns girls honors. Cole carried five times for... Read more

