Clarksburg sports digest: Top stories today

Robert C. Byrd, Lewis County football alter schedules CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It was another Monday of movement on the high school sports calendar. First, Preston County announced that it will be moving to remote learning for at least the next two weeks, meaning that all of Preston’s athletic events through Sept. 27 are off. Robert C.... Read more

University’s Clawges wins Salem University Catch of the Week for second straight week CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – University’s Sage Clawges won the week 3 Salem University Catch of the Week contest with his leaping touchdown catch in the end zone. Clawges’ catch helped lead University over Brooke in week 3 of the high school football season. Clawges won the week 2 Catch of the... Read more

Bucs golf leads by 30 points CLARKSBURG — Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s golf team dominated in the Saturday, September 11 match held at Sonny Croft Golf Course located in Clarksburg. Coach Jason Westfall and team showed support for the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. “We are proud of the freedom we have, and the sacrifices made by so many. Playing golf on 9/11 was special for us. It was a beautiful day to win and be able to honor the day,” Westfall expressed. Read more

