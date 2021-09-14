What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Austin

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

 6 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Austin, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Austin / kaaltv.com

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The 25th Annual Walk for the Animals by the Mower County Humane Society is coming back to Austin's Todd Park on Sunday. The walk will be led by Detective Derek Ellis and his K9 Rudy. The pair will show off their skills after the walk. There... Read more

Austin / austindailyherald.com

The Cedar River Farmers Market in Austin is hosting the kickoff event for Welcoming Week activities from 3-7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 10. The event will feature live music from the Paul Helm Band from 3-7p.m., ready-to-eat food items from the Tienda y Taqueria Guerrero Taco Truck & BLo Zero Sno Cones & Mini Donuts, a wide variety of local small business vendors, local organizations like Mower County Health, Matchbox Children’s Theatre, the Parenting Resource Center, and The Hormel Institute. Read more

Austin / austindailyherald.com

Our latest trip to Europe was on the Emerald cruise ship, considered the Jewel of the Rhine. We cruised through France, Germany, Amsterdam and ended with two days in Lucerne, Switzerland. We made the trip carrying our COVID vaccine cards with us the entire time. This 11-day trip had been... Read more

Austin / usnews.com

AUSTIN, Minn. (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic very nearly derailed the plans of Steve Patterson and Brian Miller last year. The duo was set to open a bar and grill, complete with a brewery, in Rochester when the pandemic interrupted their designs. However, Patterson and Miller weren’t deterred, and when... Read more

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

