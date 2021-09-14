What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Austin

(AUSTIN, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Austin, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

25th Annual Walk for the Animals on Sunday in Austin (ABC 6 NEWS) - The 25th Annual Walk for the Animals by the Mower County Humane Society is coming back to Austin's Todd Park on Sunday. The walk will be led by Detective Derek Ellis and his K9 Rudy. The pair will show off their skills after the walk. There... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Cedar River Farmers Market kicking off Welcoming Week on Friday The Cedar River Farmers Market in Austin is hosting the kickoff event for Welcoming Week activities from 3-7 p.m. on Friday Sept. 10. The event will feature live music from the Paul Helm Band from 3-7p.m., ready-to-eat food items from the Tienda y Taqueria Guerrero Taco Truck & BLo Zero Sno Cones & Mini Donuts, a wide variety of local small business vendors, local organizations like Mower County Health, Matchbox Children’s Theatre, the Parenting Resource Center, and The Hormel Institute. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Evie Mohrfeld: Senior Travel group heads to Germany Our latest trip to Europe was on the Emerald cruise ship, considered the Jewel of the Rhine. We cruised through France, Germany, Amsterdam and ended with two days in Lucerne, Switzerland. We made the trip carrying our COVID vaccine cards with us the entire time. This 11-day trip had been... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE