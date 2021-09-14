CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Bellefontaine

 6 days ago

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Bellefontaine-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bellefontaine sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Volleyball Action from September 11, 2021

The Bellefontaine JV Lady Chiefs volleyball lost to West Liberty on Saturday 26-24, 21-25, 20-25. Ally Barker sparked the offense with 9 aces. The Lady Chiefs are back in action at home Tuesday against London. The freshman game starts at 4:30. Calvary Christian varsity volleyball won against Royalmont yesterday in... Read more

Indian Lake ends four-game losing skid; WL-S lose on the road – Monday volleyball scores

Area volleyball teams hit the court Monday evening. The Indian Lake varsity team ended their four-game losing streak with a 5 set win at Botkins: 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, and 15-7. Stephanie Altstaetter went 15/16 serving with 14 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, and 20 assists. Shania Fruchey was 21/24... Read more

Bellefontaine boys toss shut out against Kenton Ridge – Monday soccer scores

Local soccer teams were in action Monday. The Bellefontaine varsity boys team shut out Kenton Ridge 3-0 behind a hat trick from Dakota Shell. Dominic Latimer, Keaton Stachler, and Beau Salyer each had an assist for the Chiefs. Bellefontaine is now 1-0-1 in the CBC (1-4-1 overall) and will face... Read more

Lady Chiefs fall to London in tennis

The Bellefontaine varsity girls tennis team lost to London 4-1. Jenna Snyder and Savannah Sheeley picked up the lone win for the Lady Chiefs in second doubles defeating Baylee King and Emily Leach. Courtney Sims lost to Josephine Davis, Mia Neer lost a very hotly contested match to Morgan Jones. Read more

