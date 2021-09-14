Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Bellefontaine

(BELLEFONTAINE, OH) Bellefontaine-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bellefontaine sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Volleyball Action from September 11, 2021 The Bellefontaine JV Lady Chiefs volleyball lost to West Liberty on Saturday 26-24, 21-25, 20-25. Ally Barker sparked the offense with 9 aces. The Lady Chiefs are back in action at home Tuesday against London. The freshman game starts at 4:30. Calvary Christian varsity volleyball won against Royalmont yesterday in... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Indian Lake ends four-game losing skid; WL-S lose on the road – Monday volleyball scores Area volleyball teams hit the court Monday evening. The Indian Lake varsity team ended their four-game losing streak with a 5 set win at Botkins: 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, and 15-7. Stephanie Altstaetter went 15/16 serving with 14 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, and 20 assists. Shania Fruchey was 21/24... Read more

LOCAL PICK

Bellefontaine boys toss shut out against Kenton Ridge – Monday soccer scores Local soccer teams were in action Monday. The Bellefontaine varsity boys team shut out Kenton Ridge 3-0 behind a hat trick from Dakota Shell. Dominic Latimer, Keaton Stachler, and Beau Salyer each had an assist for the Chiefs. Bellefontaine is now 1-0-1 in the CBC (1-4-1 overall) and will face... Read more

LATEST NEWS