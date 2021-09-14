Your Fort Dodge lifestyle news
(FORT DODGE, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fort Dodge, from fashion updates to viral videos.
Gov. Reynolds responds to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates
(ABC 6 News) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Read more
It's coming.......under this Dictator, States will have no Rights anymore........Then there will be a Reckoning.........Either you're with us or against us.......Choose early
the last time we had this fight was over smallpox. smallpox killed 30% at least since Christ. we are now talking about a flu, that as of today, you have a .0004% chance of dying from. that is negating all comorbidities. (cdc and hhs own numbers confirm) WHAT IS THE END GAME? its not anyones safety.
Iowa governor speaks out on new Biden vaccine mandate
DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is criticizing President Biden’s plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for as many as 100 million Americans. The President announced his plan Thursday afternoon to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force employers with more than 100 workers to either require vaccinations or weekly tests for the coronavirus. He says the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated. Read more
no one had the choice for small pox, our kids are required to get vaccines to go to school.....in my opinion the government does have the right to step in when it's in the best interest of the people to try and put an end to a public health crisis. I get people should have choice but I do firmly believe that sometimes the choice needs to be for the best interests of those around you so if you are working in Healthcare or large corporations where you could come in and infect many then yeah you should have to make the choice to try and protect the masses
Thank you Governor Kim Reynolds. This is AMERICA, we the people have the right to make our own health choices, not Biden administration, Not FDA not World Health Organization or Cdc! Please keep fighting for Our God Given Rights! God Bless You and Your Family!
Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will use federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $3.7 million national ad campaign that promotes the state as a destination for visitors and workers. The 30-second ad funded by the American Rescue Plan is part of a larger “This Is Iowa” promotional... Read more
the governor needs to use that money to help the people instead she just wants to advertise the state that's ridiculous when the people are suffering
Ah Kimmy what a joke you are. Using funds to line your political ambitions, seems like a regular thing with the GQP Party these days.
Iowa Sheriff says he will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees
SIOUX CITY (KCRG/AP/KTIV) - The sheriff of a northwest Iowa county said he will not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for employees at his office. Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan made the announcement after President Joe Biden laid out a six-step strategy to combat COVID-19, including a new vaccine mandate for nearly 100-million Americans. Read more
This has nothing to due with people’s freedom or liberty. Sir you should be fire o. The spot and I hope none of your family, friends or coworkers get sick and die.
He also forgot to mention that he was also elected to keep people safe. Especially the elderly, young, and ill. Also I don't believe a county sheriff in Iowa trumps the President of the USA. All about politics!! If we didnt have a vaccine everyone would be bitching about that.
