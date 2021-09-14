Your Fort Dodge lifestyle news

(FORT DODGE, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Fort Dodge, from fashion updates to viral videos.

Gov. Reynolds responds to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates (ABC 6 News) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

Iowa governor speaks out on new Biden vaccine mandate DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds is criticizing President Biden's plan to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for as many as 100 million Americans. The President announced his plan Thursday afternoon to use the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to force employers with more than 100 workers to either require vaccinations or weekly tests for the coronavirus. He says the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Iowa uses federal virus relief funds for $3.7M ad campaign DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will use federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for a $3.7 million national ad campaign that promotes the state as a destination for visitors and workers. The 30-second ad funded by the American Rescue Plan is part of a larger "This Is Iowa" promotional...

