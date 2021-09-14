Top Brainerd sports news

(BRAINERD, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Brainerd area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Wick wins big at Midwest Open Cassidy Wick of Pequot Lakes recently competed at the 49th Annual Robin Lee Midwest Open Figure Skating Competition in Minneapolis from July 30 to Aug. 1. Cassidy competed at the Intermediate level and placed first in jumps, first in spins, first in showcase, first in interpretive and fourth in compulsory. She is a member of the Vacationland Figure Skating Club in Brainerd and is the daughter of Robert and Lynn Wick. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Boys Soccer: Klecker’s 2 goals lift Warriors over Elks ELK RIVER — Adam Klecker scored two goals for Brainerd in its 2-1 win over Elk River Saturday, Sept. 11, in a Section 8-3A matchup. Kalvin Stengrim notched three saves in the win for the Brainerd who outshot Elk River 9-4. Brainerd 1 1 — 2 Elk River 0 1... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Volleyball: Warriors 2nd in Sauk Rapids SAUK RAPIDS — Brainerd’s Meghan Smith tallied a total of 31 digs, 26 kills, four blocks and three ace serves as the Warriors went 3-1 in the Sauk Rapids Tournament to place second overall Saturday, Sept. 11. The Warriors defeated Watertown, Annandale and Pipestone, and fell to Sauk Rapids in... Read more

TOP VIEWED