Top Brainerd sports news

Wick wins big at Midwest Open
Cassidy Wick of Pequot Lakes recently competed at the 49th Annual Robin Lee Midwest Open Figure Skating Competition in Minneapolis from July 30 to Aug. 1. Cassidy competed at the Intermediate level and placed first in jumps, first in spins, first in showcase, first in interpretive and fourth in compulsory. She is a member of the Vacationland Figure Skating Club in Brainerd and is the daughter of Robert and Lynn Wick. Read more
Boys Soccer: Klecker’s 2 goals lift Warriors over Elks
ELK RIVER — Adam Klecker scored two goals for Brainerd in its 2-1 win over Elk River Saturday, Sept. 11, in a Section 8-3A matchup. Kalvin Stengrim notched three saves in the win for the Brainerd who outshot Elk River 9-4. Brainerd 1 1 — 2 Elk River 0 1... Read more
Volleyball: Warriors 2nd in Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS — Brainerd’s Meghan Smith tallied a total of 31 digs, 26 kills, four blocks and three ace serves as the Warriors went 3-1 in the Sauk Rapids Tournament to place second overall Saturday, Sept. 11. The Warriors defeated Watertown, Annandale and Pipestone, and fell to Sauk Rapids in... Read more
College Volleyball: Raiders win 2 in dramatic fashion
Haley Schlener tallied 12 kills in Central Lakes College’s 3-0 win over Vermilion and 15 kills in the Raiders 3-2 win over Lake Region State Saturday, Sept. 11. Grace Peabody tallied a total of 71 set assists and 28 digs in the two games. Jamie Johnson recorded 26 kills and 12 digs in the two wins. Read more
