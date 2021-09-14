CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brainerd, MN

Top Brainerd sports news

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 6 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Brainerd area.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Brainerd / pineandlakes.com

Wick wins big at Midwest Open

Wick wins big at Midwest Open

Cassidy Wick of Pequot Lakes recently competed at the 49th Annual Robin Lee Midwest Open Figure Skating Competition in Minneapolis from July 30 to Aug. 1. Cassidy competed at the Intermediate level and placed first in jumps, first in spins, first in showcase, first in interpretive and fourth in compulsory. She is a member of the Vacationland Figure Skating Club in Brainerd and is the daughter of Robert and Lynn Wick. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Elk River / brainerddispatch.com

Boys Soccer: Klecker’s 2 goals lift Warriors over Elks

Boys Soccer: Klecker’s 2 goals lift Warriors over Elks

ELK RIVER — Adam Klecker scored two goals for Brainerd in its 2-1 win over Elk River Saturday, Sept. 11, in a Section 8-3A matchup. Kalvin Stengrim notched three saves in the win for the Brainerd who outshot Elk River 9-4. Brainerd 1 1 — 2 Elk River 0 1... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sauk Rapids / brainerddispatch.com

Volleyball: Warriors 2nd in Sauk Rapids

Volleyball: Warriors 2nd in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS — Brainerd’s Meghan Smith tallied a total of 31 digs, 26 kills, four blocks and three ace serves as the Warriors went 3-1 in the Sauk Rapids Tournament to place second overall Saturday, Sept. 11. The Warriors defeated Watertown, Annandale and Pipestone, and fell to Sauk Rapids in... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Brainerd / brainerddispatch.com

College Volleyball: Raiders win 2 in dramatic fashion

College Volleyball: Raiders win 2 in dramatic fashion

Haley Schlener tallied 12 kills in Central Lakes College’s 3-0 win over Vermilion and 15 kills in the Raiders 3-2 win over Lake Region State Saturday, Sept. 11. Grace Peabody tallied a total of 71 set assists and 28 digs in the two games. Jamie Johnson recorded 26 kills and 12 digs in the two wins. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brainerd, MN
Sports
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brainerd Sports News
Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
44
Followers
242
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy