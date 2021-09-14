CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in Mason City

 6 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) Mason City sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Game of the Week: Mason City and Charles City set to renew rivalry

For the first time in 29 years, the Mason City and Charles City football teams will square off in Mason City on Friday night. And there are plenty of things that make this matchup intriguing. For starters, the two teams, separated by nearly 40 minutes of drive time, haven't clashed... Read more

Friday September 10th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City vs. Charles City — pre-game 7:00, kickoff 7:30. 93.9 The Country Moose, 939kia.com — Newman at Belmond-Klemme — pre-game 6:45, kickoff 7:00. AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00; Clear Lake at Dike-New Hartford — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School... Read more

The North Iowa Bulls open up their NAHL season on Wednesday

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Bulls won the Fraser Cup Championship last year. The Bulls are looking forward to this season and a new challenge. The team is moving up a level to the NAHL. "In our game, you're going to see a lot of a faster-paced game,... Read more

Area Roundup: Contingent of area volleyball teams crowd Manly, Belmond

Walk outside and the feeling of fall is fast approaching. Not only does it mean bundled up spectators at football games on Friday night, it also symbolizes packed high school gyms for volleyball tournaments on the weekend. Saturday was no different. Ten of the 16 area schools took trips in... Read more

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

