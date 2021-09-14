Trending lifestyle headlines in Alamogordo
Otero County resolution calls New Mexico public health orders unconstitutional
The Otero County Commission held a special meeting on Sept. 9 to discuss the County's approach to any future public health mandates set by the State of New Mexico or the U.S. government. The Commission also unanimously approved a resolution opposing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's COVID-19 public health orders, calling... Read more
Otero County Commissioners. Use your common sense. Dead or sick people don't work, purchase goods, be productive, or vote. Support science and a future healthy nation by supporting masking, social distancing, and vaccines, which constitutionally is the pursuit of happiness. Public health laws keep our nation secure and economy functioning. Be wise, commissioners. Make us proud. Behave as if all lives matter.
i dont support fear and control! vaccinated people are getting just as sick and spreading it! quit dividing our nation!
New Mexico reports cases of people using livestock drug to treat COVID-19
SANTA FE, NM — New Mexico health officials are monitoring cases of ivermectin toxicity among persons attempting to treat COVID-19. The New Mexico Department of Health is asking all health care providers to report ivermectin toxicity cases. In addition, all deaths related to ivermectin fall under the statutory requirement to report to the Office of the Medical Investigator. Read more
FDA website describes its antiviral properties for dengue fever and HIV as well as Covid-19
Ivermectin was discovered in 1975 and is approved for use in humans to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions such as rosacea. When taken in appropriate, prescribed doses it can be highly effective and is included in the World Health Organization's list of essential medicines
Ivermectin overdose death probed in NM: “I don’t want more people to die”
A person in New Mexico is suspected of dying from an overdose of ivermectin, a state official announced Thursday. A second person in the state is also in critical condition following use of the drug, which is an antiparasitic medication mainly used in veterinary medicine to deworm animals, such as cattle and horses. Read more
No one, repeat no one, has ever, in over thirty years, died from taking ivermectin, even in massive overdoses in suicide attempts.
So give out needles to drug users but don’t provide guidance on dosing for an FDA approved drug?
Suspended NMSU professor hits the road promoting election fraud claims after defying COVID-19 mandates
LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State University business college professor David Clements remains on emergency suspension following his rejection of campus mask mandates in his classroom and the university's vaccine mandate. Clements was suspended with pay in August, according to a notice from the provost's office, after several students filed... Read more
Had the honor of hearing him speak tonite in Las Cruces. A man of true integrity.
I love this many smart articulate. I'm surprised they didn't push him out sooner. Now he has more time to work on forensic audits in all 50 states he is making great progress.
