Trending lifestyle headlines in Alamogordo

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Alamogordo area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOW

Otero County resolution calls New Mexico public health orders unconstitutional The Otero County Commission held a special meeting on Sept. 9 to discuss the County's approach to any future public health mandates set by the State of New Mexico or the U.S. government. The Commission also unanimously approved a resolution opposing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's COVID-19 public health orders, calling... Read more

LOCAL PICK

New Mexico reports cases of people using livestock drug to treat COVID-19 SANTA FE, NM — New Mexico health officials are monitoring cases of ivermectin toxicity among persons attempting to treat COVID-19. The New Mexico Department of Health is asking all health care providers to report ivermectin toxicity cases. In addition, all deaths related to ivermectin fall under the statutory requirement to report to the Office of the Medical Investigator. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Ivermectin overdose death probed in NM: “I don’t want more people to die” A person in New Mexico is suspected of dying from an overdose of ivermectin, a state official announced Thursday. A second person in the state is also in critical condition following use of the drug, which is an antiparasitic medication mainly used in veterinary medicine to deworm animals, such as cattle and horses. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE