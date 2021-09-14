What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in South Lake Tahoe

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Bears Roam Empty City as Residents of South Lake Tahoe Flee Caldor Fire After the Caldor fire prompted the evacuation of 22,000 residents of South Lake Tahoe, California, bears in the area decided to start patrolling the empty area. With people inhabiting the area gone, garbage service temporarily stopped last week, and flames blazing through their house, bears dug through refuse cans in the resort town and made their way into homes searching for food. They were seen in people's houses, outside grocery shops, and at gas stations. Read more

Bears Take Over South Lake Tahoe During Caldor Evacuation The south shore of Lake Tahoe was under mandatory evacuation orders for approximately one week as the Caldor fire swept through the area. As of today, residents are repopulating the area with a few exceptions. As the city of South Lake Tahoe was a ghost town during the evacuation, it appears the local black bears took advantage of the situation. Read more

Wildlife Officials Warn Caldor Evacuees Returning To Tahoe About Potential Bear Encounters SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Officials have a wildlife warning for Tahoe evacuees returning home: Bears may have caused damage or may still be lingering in communities. The Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging evacuees to make repairs quickly and get rid of trash. Amid the Caldor Fire, an evacuated South Lake Tahoe was suddenly crawling with bears. Video shows them running through empty streets and even opening someone’s garage door, likely on the hunt for a bite to eat. “Two people’s houses got broken into—one right by the high school. They broke the door down and trashed it,” said Travis Parsons,... Read more

