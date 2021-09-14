CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Your Great Bend lifestyle news

Great Bend News Beat
Great Bend News Beat
 6 days ago

(GREAT BEND, KS) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Great Bend, from fashion updates to viral videos.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Ellinwood / gbtribune.com

Wayne Ahrens 90th

Wayne Ahrens 90th

Wayne Ahrens will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sept. 14, 2021 with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 520 West 5th Street, Ellinwood, KS 67526. The musicians in the Great Bend High School band hadn’t been born when terrorists attacked the United States on September 11, 2001. Capt. Kevin Stansfield from the Great Bend Fire Department said they’ll never know the America that was lost that day. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Great Bend / gbtribune.com

USD 428 menu - Sept. 12

USD 428 menu - Sept. 12

The following meals will be served Sept. 13-17 at Great Bend elementary schools. Students will choose one entree and at least one serving of fruit or vegetable. Daily menu items include fresh fruit, baby carrots and fat free chocolate milk or 1 percent white milk. Water is available. Menus are subject to change without notice. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Great Bend / greatbendpost.com

Expect some changes at this weekend's Airfest in Great Bend

Expect some changes at this weekend's Airfest in Great Bend

Final preparations are being made for the Great Bend Airport Airfest. The popular air show is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the Great Bend Municipal Airport Sept. 17-19. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said this year’s event will see some changes from Airfests held in the past. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Great Bend / gbtribune.com

Schools deal with COVID-19 cases

Schools deal with COVID-19 cases

St. John-Hudson USD 350 schools are closed this week due to the increasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and the shortage of staff and available substitutes. The district office posted a notification Sunday on Facebook. There will be no remote learning during this time and meals will not be served... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Great Bend News Beat

Great Bend News Beat

Great Bend, KS
49
Followers
240
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Great Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy