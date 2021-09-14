Top Greenville sports news
Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network.
Greenville Lions rush for 430 yards in 59-0 victory
The Greenville Lions got a breather on their 2021 football schedule with a 59-0 victory over Carrollton Ranchview on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. The 5A Lions, who’d lost to state-ranked Tyler Chapel Hill and talented Frisco Liberty in their first two games, overpowered a 4A Ranchview team that hasn’t won a game since 2019. Greenville wound up with a commanding 534-96 advantage in total yardage. Read more
Good job boys,keep that winning face on.It's just get tougher. Keep the hearts,u can do it.
Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game
On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house. Read more
So they stood for black anthem and knelt for American anthem. Respect. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂. No nfl games are allowed on my TVs. Won’t put a penny in the paycheck of anyone who kneels for our national anthem.
The NFL didn’t acknowledge the 13 soldiers lost in Afghanistan because of Joe Biden, many people pissed. Also a Black Man running for Governor of California was attacked no mention, because he Republican BLACK. Sad day for NFL
Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game
The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end. Read more
Nevermind the intentional grounding and offensive pass interference. That truth only interferes with Brady's chance of running for office someday!🤣
True Cowboy fans are super happy this morning. All we wanted was to hang with the Bucs and we did. If Dak plays like this the rest of the season we will be in good shape for the playoffs.
28 likes 18 replies
Greenville High School Coaches Corner- Spotlight on Senior Athletes Episode 1
GEUS hosts Coaches Corner with Greenville High School Coaches and Athletes. Host, Coach Darren Duke, talks about Lions Sports and highlights students in the classroom. Filmed on: 8/26/2021 Read more