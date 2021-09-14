What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Dodge City
Sugarcane Aphids in Ford County
This past week, sugarcane aphids (SCA) have been confirmed in Ford County. What does this mean? It means farmers in the area need to be monitoring their fields closely. Up to this point, the populations are low in these fields thus far, but sorghum fields should be monitored on a regular basis. There are many beneficials such as ladybugs and soldier beetles present too. These insects can help with SCA control. Read more
Attorney, KS Congressional delegation respond to executive order on vaccinations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - President Joe Biden faced the nation Thursday in a sweeping effort to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations by executive order. The White House said the labor department is developing a rule that businesses with more than 100 employees must require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing. The executive order also requires a COVID-19 vaccine for federal executive branch workers and employees within Medicare and Medicaid certified facilities. Read more
know one is worried about slow Joe. Joe needs to push is Life alert saying I have falling and I can't get up. you all day covd is up then you say the St fair is here . you must get paid well to show your ignorance
2 likes 21 replies
It needs to be mandated because evidently some people are not smart enough to understand that to help stop this we need to vaccinate and mask up.
1 like 1 dislike 1 reply
Inside Mission Control: Hospital capacity in Kansas at its worst with latest COVID-19 surge
TOPEKA — Richard Watson says the latest surge in COVID-19 infections has stressed Kansas hospital capacity to new extremes, nearing the point where doctors have “brutal conversations” about which patients they take care of. Watson’s company makes the Mission Control software Kansas hospitals use to find available bed space for acute care patients. He said […] The post Inside Mission Control: Hospital capacity in Kansas at its worst with latest COVID-19 surge appeared first on Kansas Reflector. Read more
I live in Kansas and have been to several hospitals over that past 3 months, and there is no shortage of beds due to covid/delta, except those already vaxed. Boots on the ground, so to speak. This is all a lie by the left side, to instill fear into the American people.
9 likes 1 dislike 16 replies
Thank you President Biden for stepping up and mandating vaccines. It shows you truly care about the health care workers that are taking a beating trying to save our lives.
5 likes 9 dislikes 5 replies
Former Kansas representative indicted for COVID-19 fraud
A former Kansas state representative has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that he defrauded federal, state and local governments of nearly $500,000 of COVID-19 relief funds. Read more