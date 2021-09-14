Trending local sports in Emporia

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia News Beat
 6 days ago

(EMPORIA, KS) Emporia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Emporia sports. For more stories from the Emporia area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Emporia / kvoe.com

Emporia High hosts Topeka West in week 2 of football season

It is week 2 of the High School Football season. Emporia High hosts Topeka West in their home opener. Both teams are looking for their first win. Emporia High Coach Keaton Tuttle says they need to be better offensively. Senior Kaden Galbreath says they need to believe in themselves. Senior... Read more

Emporia / emporiagazette.com

Spartan soccer blanks Salina Central, earns spot in 5th place game

WICHITA -- The Emporia High boys soccer team moved to 2-1 on the young season with a 3-0 shutout of Salina Central Wednesday in the consolation semifinals of the Titan Classic. Edwin Maciel scored twice for the Spartans and Alex Mosiman netted the team’s third goal en route to the... Read more

Emporia / emporiagazette.com

Emporia's comeback bid falls short in 36-32 loss to Topeka West

Cam Geitz’s last-second heave to the endzone fell incomplete and Emporia High’s attempt at a heroic, come-from-behind victory ended in a 36-32 home loss to Topeka West Friday night. The Spartans (0-2) trailed 28-16 with the clock running under four minutes to go in the game and the Chargers (1-1)... Read more

Emporia / emporiagazette.com

EHS cross country girls 5th, boys 12th at home meet

A large crowd converged on Jones Park Saturday morning to watch the Emporia High girls cross country team place fifth and the boys take 12th at the Spartans’ only home meet of the season. Emporia head coach Mike Robinson said that cross country is unique from other sports in that... Read more

With Emporia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

