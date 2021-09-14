Trending local sports in Emporia

(EMPORIA, KS) Emporia sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Emporia High hosts Topeka West in week 2 of football season It is week 2 of the High School Football season. Emporia High hosts Topeka West in their home opener. Both teams are looking for their first win. Emporia High Coach Keaton Tuttle says they need to be better offensively. Senior Kaden Galbreath says they need to believe in themselves.

Spartan soccer blanks Salina Central, earns spot in 5th place game WICHITA -- The Emporia High boys soccer team moved to 2-1 on the young season with a 3-0 shutout of Salina Central Wednesday in the consolation semifinals of the Titan Classic. Edwin Maciel scored twice for the Spartans and Alex Mosiman netted the team's third goal en route to the

Emporia's comeback bid falls short in 36-32 loss to Topeka West Cam Geitz's last-second heave to the endzone fell incomplete and Emporia High's attempt at a heroic, come-from-behind victory ended in a 36-32 home loss to Topeka West Friday night. The Spartans (0-2) trailed 28-16 with the clock running under four minutes to go in the game and the Chargers (1-1)

