Your Culpeper lifestyle news

Americans turned away from Virginia hospitals over Afghan evacuees A massive influx of Afghan evacuees strained Northern Virginia hospitals so much this week that American citizens were being turned away. A hospital near Dulles Expo Center has been running out of beds, forcing the facility to turn away non-Afghan patients who didn’t need critical care, according to The Washington Post. The overwhelmed hospital system prompted a regional emergency response group to monitor the hospitals after one became so packed with patients that federal officials lost track of a number of Afghans receiving medical care, including a month-old child suffering from a possibly life-threatening condition. Read more

Vaccination clinic Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is hosting a flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at Rappahannock Elementary School. “Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said RRHD Acting Health Director Colin Green. M.D., MPH. Read more

Hard work and reward: local couple breeds sport horses on Culpeper area farm RACCOON FORD—Located in a high situation near the Rapidan River with mountain views of Culpeper and Orange counties, Greenstone Farm produces German warmblood sport horses through the hard work of a married couple with four children. It was the pastoral view that attracted Jim and Carolyn Miller to the 115-acre... Read more

