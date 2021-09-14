Top Juneau sports news

(JUNEAU, AK) Juneau sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Falcons' Foy Breaks Pool Records at Ketchikan Swim Meet Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kalé were among five high schools participating in the Ketchikan Invitational Swim & Dive Meet last week. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Thunder Mountain High School sophomore swimmer Patrick Foy set Ketchikan’s Gateway Aquatic Center on fire last week with three of the fastest times the Kings GAC water has seen between the lane lines. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Falcons' Strong Gets MaxPreps Player of the Week Nod Thunder Mountain senior Sydney Strong (11) kills a shot past Juneau-Douglas junior Ashley Laudert (16) and sophomore Mila Hargrave (8) during action this season. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Thunder Mountain Falcons volleyball senior outside hitter Sydney Strong was chosen by MaxPreps, an online high school sports website, as their Alaska Volleyball Player of the Week for her performance on the court from Aug. 30 - Sept. 5. Read more

LOCAL PICK

2 PM Saturday Kickoff for Huskies Football at Service Juneau senior center Sione Veikoso and the Huskies offensive line prepare for a play against East Anchorage last weekend. Juneau plays at Service at 2 p.m. Saturday with live broadcast on 107.9 The Hawk. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies, the top ranked team in the state... Read more

TOP VIEWED