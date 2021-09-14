Top Juneau sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Falcons' Foy Breaks Pool Records at Ketchikan Swim Meet

Falcons' Foy Breaks Pool Records at Ketchikan Swim Meet

Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas Yadaa.at Kalé were among five high schools participating in the Ketchikan Invitational Swim & Dive Meet last week. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Thunder Mountain High School sophomore swimmer Patrick Foy set Ketchikan’s Gateway Aquatic Center on fire last week with three of the fastest times the Kings GAC water has seen between the lane lines. Read more

Falcons' Strong Gets MaxPreps Player of the Week Nod

Falcons' Strong Gets MaxPreps Player of the Week Nod

Thunder Mountain senior Sydney Strong (11) kills a shot past Juneau-Douglas junior Ashley Laudert (16) and sophomore Mila Hargrave (8) during action this season. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Thunder Mountain Falcons volleyball senior outside hitter Sydney Strong was chosen by MaxPreps, an online high school sports website, as their Alaska Volleyball Player of the Week for her performance on the court from Aug. 30 - Sept. 5. Read more

2 PM Saturday Kickoff for Huskies Football at Service

2 PM Saturday Kickoff for Huskies Football at Service

Juneau senior center Sione Veikoso and the Huskies offensive line prepare for a play against East Anchorage last weekend. Juneau plays at Service at 2 p.m. Saturday with live broadcast on 107.9 The Hawk. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Huskies, the top ranked team in the state... Read more

Juneau Huskies Chase Down Service Cougars

Juneau Huskies Chase Down Service Cougars

Juneau junior Payton Grant, shown catching a pass against East, was a key player in the Huskies win on Saturday over Service in Anchorage. (Klas Stolpe) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska’s top-ranked high school football team hung another mauling on their victory wall Saturday as the Juneau Huskies used every position but a taxidermist in a 49-12 win over the Service Cougars, scoring on offense and defense. Read more

