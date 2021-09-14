Dover sports digest: Top stories today

(DOVER, NH) Dover-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LATEST NEWS

2021 Bobcat Invitational Boys Race Read more

LOCAL PICK

Seacoast high school football Week 2 matchups: Here's what to expect in every game When and where: Friday (6:30 p.m.) at Spaulding High School. Team records: Exeter is 1-0 in Division I; Spaulding is 0-1 in Division I. Last week’s results: Exeter beat Goffstown, 37-14; Spaulding lost to Concord, 21-0 Game Outlook: The Red Raiders, who trailed Concord by just one score midway through... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Thursday's HS roundup: Vitko has 43 assists in Dover volleyball win DOVER – Tory Vitko had 43 assists and six kills as the Dover High School volleyball team beat Londonderry, 3-2 in a Division I contest on Thursday. Dover is now 3-0 on the season, while Londonderry is 1-1. Individual game scores were 25-21, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13. Sam Winters added... Read more

TOP VIEWED