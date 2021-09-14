Dover sports digest: Top stories today
2021 Bobcat Invitational Boys Race
Seacoast high school football Week 2 matchups: Here's what to expect in every game
When and where: Friday (6:30 p.m.) at Spaulding High School. Team records: Exeter is 1-0 in Division I; Spaulding is 0-1 in Division I. Last week’s results: Exeter beat Goffstown, 37-14; Spaulding lost to Concord, 21-0 Game Outlook: The Red Raiders, who trailed Concord by just one score midway through... Read more
Thursday's HS roundup: Vitko has 43 assists in Dover volleyball win
DOVER – Tory Vitko had 43 assists and six kills as the Dover High School volleyball team beat Londonderry, 3-2 in a Division I contest on Thursday. Dover is now 3-0 on the season, while Londonderry is 1-1. Individual game scores were 25-21, 25-27, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13. Sam Winters added... Read more
High School football: 5 highlights from St. Thomas Aquinas' 46-7 win over Sanborn Regional
KINGSTON – Nothing like a good butt-whipping to get your attention. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School football team was on the wrong end of one of those last week in a season-opening loss to Timberlane, which had just moved down from Division I to Division II. The Saints were... Read more
