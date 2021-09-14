Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Castaic

(CASTAIC, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Animal shelters to offer discounted adoptions In an effort to "Clear the Shelters," all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control's animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location. The department has partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations across the country for this annual...

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death. Of the 50 new deaths reported today, 12 people who passed away...

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can reuse them Taco Bell is telling customers to not throw away those hot sauce packets after squeezing the sauce on your tacos and burritos. Instead, they want you to send them back in the mail.

