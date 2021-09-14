CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Castaic

Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 6 days ago

(CASTAIC, CA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Catch up on what's trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Castaic / signalscv.com

Animal shelters to offer discounted adoptions

In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location. The department has partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations across the country for this annual... Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm interested in adopting one more I hate cruelty to animals that you beautiful please let me know how I go about this I do have one but he is mine had him since he was a baby I just want to get one more how do I go about it

Los Angeles County / scvnews.com

Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High

Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death. Of the 50 new deaths reported today, 12 people who passed away... Read more

Bell / abc7.com

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can reuse them

Taco Bell is telling customers to not throw away those hot sauce packets after squeezing the sauce on your tacos and burritos. Instead, they want you to send them back in the mail. Read more

Comments
avatar

send back used empty packages thats disgusting . this is a disease waiting to happen. no wonder we have viruses.

52 likes 3 dislikes 6 replies

avatar

Maybe have Taco Bell ask their employees not to literally fill up bags full of sauce instead, how bout that..?

23 likes 2 dislikes 10 replies

East Los Angeles / abc7.com

Mexican street vendor builds local tamale empire

The owner of Tamales Liliana's started selling tamales on a street corner. Now he owns one of the most successful restaurants in East Los Angeles. Read more

Comments
avatar

My guy who I buy from when he's around are some of the best tamales I've ever had. But come Nov we will have several margarita parties making tamales we make 3 kinds I got both of my tamale pots ready.

7 likes

avatar

a glass of wine 🍷 with a tamale after my morning jog 🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞😎🌞 it to me in

2 likes

The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
ABOUT

With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

