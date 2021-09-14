Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Castaic
Animal shelters to offer discounted adoptions
In an effort to “Clear the Shelters,” all of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s animal care centers are set to offer discounted adoptions through September, including at the Castaic location. The department has partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations across the country for this annual... Read more
I'm interested in adopting one more I hate cruelty to animals that you beautiful please let me know how I go about this I do have one but he is mine had him since he was a baby I just want to get one more how do I go about it
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 34,596 With One Additional Death; Case Rates in L.A. County See 50% Decrease, Transmission Remains High
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,024 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 34,596 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death. Of the 50 new deaths reported today, 12 people who passed away... Read more
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can reuse them
Taco Bell is telling customers to not throw away those hot sauce packets after squeezing the sauce on your tacos and burritos. Instead, they want you to send them back in the mail. Read more
send back used empty packages thats disgusting . this is a disease waiting to happen. no wonder we have viruses.
Maybe have Taco Bell ask their employees not to literally fill up bags full of sauce instead, how bout that..?
Mexican street vendor builds local tamale empire
The owner of Tamales Liliana's started selling tamales on a street corner. Now he owns one of the most successful restaurants in East Los Angeles. Read more
My guy who I buy from when he's around are some of the best tamales I've ever had. But come Nov we will have several margarita parties making tamales we make 3 kinds I got both of my tamale pots ready.
a glass of wine 🍷 with a tamale after my morning jog 🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞🌞😎🌞 it to me in
