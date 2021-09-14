The lineup: Sports news in Burlington

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) Burlington-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Burlington sports. For more stories from the Burlington area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Burlington / qconline.com

Prep report: Lancers, Spartans and Beavers claim tournament titles



ELDRIDGE — The Class 4A top-ranked North Scott volleyball team did not drop a set Saturday en route to winning its home invitational. North Scott beat 4A fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5A 14th-ranked Bettendorf, 1A top-ranked Burlington Notre Dame, Clinton and Davenport West to capture the six-team round robin tournament. Read more

Burlington / thehawkeye.com

Thursday's roundup: BHS golfers break 3 records in Invite win



Burlington High School's boys golf team broke three meet records en route to victory in the eight-team River King Invitational at Valley Oaks Golf Club in Clinton Thursday. The Grayhounds won the team event with a meet record score of 302. BHS senior Nate Spear was the medalist with a 4-under 68, also a meet record, and the Hounds' Tomas Rascon set the meet record for freshmen by carding a 78, good for sixth place overall. Read more

Burlington / thehawkeye.com

High school football: Here are the top performers from Week 3 in the Burlington area



The Burlington High School football team suffered its first loss of the season, a 24-19 setback at Oskaloosa on Friday night. But not without the Herculean efforts of senior running back Bryant Williams. That was one of several outstanding performances by area players in Week 3 of the high school... Read more

Burlington / thehawkeye.com

Notre Dame claims pair of top-10 girls cross country finishes; Burlington makes progress under new coach



FAIRFIELD — Hadley Augustine overcame plenty of obstacles to have a fabulous freshman cross country campaign last year for Notre Dame-West Burlington. Augustine, a talented young runner, had to practice with the Nikes' boys team last year to have competition. And when it came to meets, well, she was pretty much on her own. Read more

