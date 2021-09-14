The lineup: Sports news in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, IA) Burlington-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Prep report: Lancers, Spartans and Beavers claim tournament titles ELDRIDGE — The Class 4A top-ranked North Scott volleyball team did not drop a set Saturday en route to winning its home invitational. North Scott beat 4A fourth-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier, 5A 14th-ranked Bettendorf, 1A top-ranked Burlington Notre Dame, Clinton and Davenport West to capture the six-team round robin tournament. Read more

Thursday's roundup: BHS golfers break 3 records in Invite win Burlington High School's boys golf team broke three meet records en route to victory in the eight-team River King Invitational at Valley Oaks Golf Club in Clinton Thursday. The Grayhounds won the team event with a meet record score of 302. BHS senior Nate Spear was the medalist with a 4-under 68, also a meet record, and the Hounds' Tomas Rascon set the meet record for freshmen by carding a 78, good for sixth place overall. Read more

High school football: Here are the top performers from Week 3 in the Burlington area The Burlington High School football team suffered its first loss of the season, a 24-19 setback at Oskaloosa on Friday night. But not without the Herculean efforts of senior running back Bryant Williams. That was one of several outstanding performances by area players in Week 3 of the high school... Read more

