Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Statesville

(STATESVILLE, NC) Life in Statesville has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Iredell COVID rates accelerate as other communities see drop Case rates of COVID-19 have declined significantly in the past week among most Lake Norman-area communities, according to data compiled by Carolina Demographics. In a look at statewide data broken down by school district, only Iredell-Statesville Schools have experienced an increase. From Sept. 3-9, ISS has had a rate of 11.255 per 1,000 total residents, up from 5.325 from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9. Six ISS schools have gone to virtual learning over the last few weeks. Read more

LATEST NEWS

I-SS board approves tightening mask requirement After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement. With more than 3,500 students currently in quarantine, Sam Kennington brought a motion before the board to require student medical exemption... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Governor Cooper to North Carolinians: If you're unsure about the vaccine, 'get off social media' "How many people need to get sick and die because people don't get this miraculous vaccine?" Cooper said. Read more

LOCAL PICK