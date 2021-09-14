Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Statesville
Iredell COVID rates accelerate as other communities see drop
Case rates of COVID-19 have declined significantly in the past week among most Lake Norman-area communities, according to data compiled by Carolina Demographics. In a look at statewide data broken down by school district, only Iredell-Statesville Schools have experienced an increase. From Sept. 3-9, ISS has had a rate of 11.255 per 1,000 total residents, up from 5.325 from Aug. 27 to Sept. 9. Six ISS schools have gone to virtual learning over the last few weeks. Read more
I-SS board approves tightening mask requirement
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday night by voting to tighten the mask requirement. With more than 3,500 students currently in quarantine, Sam Kennington brought a motion before the board to require student medical exemption... Read more
Governor Cooper to North Carolinians: If you're unsure about the vaccine, 'get off social media'
"How many people need to get sick and die because people don't get this miraculous vaccine?" Cooper said. Read more
if you get your medical advice from a governor or the president then maybe it's time to start questioning your common sense.
398 likes 13 dislikes 119 replies
CHOICES/ALTERNATIVES TO THE “VACCINES”… This is what MY DOCTOR {PRESCRIBED} AND RECOMMENDED TO ME AND MY SON (13)!To PREVENT AND AS A TREATMENT IF YOU CATCH IT! AND IT W.O.R.K.E.D.!**The 2 Rx’s must be prescribed by a doctor and the ivermectin is made for animals and humans! -Ivermectin 3mg as per your weight (Dr. prescribed only) -Quercetin 500mg-Vitamin C 1000mg-Vitamin D3 125mcg (1000 iu) -Copper 2mg -Zinc 50mg -Aspirin 81mg -If you get covid add ZPAKMy doctor prescribed unfortunately I didn’t take them on a vacation my kid (13) and I caught it immediately started medication above ⬆️ better in 7 days no vaccines no hospitals! I am not telling anyone this will be good for them just sharing my story that I sought CHOICES and found a effective one for me and my son… I’m not trying to hurt anyone! 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!
135 likes 14 dislikes 124 replies
15 COVID-19 deaths, 980 new cases reported in Iredell County this week
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,780 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 195 new cases since their last report on Thursday afternoon. In total, 980 new coronavirus cases were reported in Iredell in the four days of reporting this week.... Read more