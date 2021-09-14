CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte sports digest: Top stories today

Railyard Ringer National Championship runs through Sunday at Cody Park

The “Tennessee Twins” pitched horseshoes at Cody Park on Saturday morning at the Railyard Ringer National Championship. Maxine Griffith and Marlene Ray followed in their family’s footsteps beginning in 1982. Their father is a New York State Hall of Famer and both are the first to be inducted into the Tennessee Horseshoe Pitchers Association Hall of Fame. Read more

Friday Night Sports Hero: Spencer DeNaeyer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features Mullen High School Senior, Spencer DeNaeyer. Spencer plays both sides of the ball for the Broncos as a running back and middle linebacker. While he excels on both sides of the ball his rushing stats are most impressive. His Sophomore year he had a breakout season where he recorded 1,058 rushing yards. His Junior year he rushed for 879 yards and so far this season he has tallied 138 yards. Spencer is far from satisfied with that and is aiming to get as many rushing yards as he can this season. Read more

North Platte softball splits doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast

It wasn’t that the Bulldogs couldn’t get a hit off Lincoln Southeast’s McKenna Schribner on Thursday night. It was just that the North Platte softball team couldn’t string enough together against the freshman left-hander. Schribner allowed six hits but limited the Bulldogs to a 1-for-9 performance with a runner in... Read more

Horseshoe tournament brings world champions to town

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -A new sport is making a ring in North Platte. The Rail Yard Ringer Horseshoe tournament is working to increase horseshoe participation. The game of horseshoes has been declining in popularity over the years. According to the North Platte Sports Commission, North Platte has the best horseshoe pit in the state. Read more

