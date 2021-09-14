Trending sports headlines in Bemidji

(BEMIDJI, MN) Bemidji-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bemidji sports. For more stories from the Bemidji area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks, Cardinals play to scoreless tie BEMIDJI -- Neither team could find the back of the net over two halves and overtime between the Bemidji and Coon Rapids girls soccer teams Saturday, Sept. 11, as the teams played to a 0-0 tie. “It was an even match, with both teams having solid opportunities,” said Bemidji head... Read more

LOCAL PICK

BOYS SOCCER: Lumberjacks fall in OT DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team surrendered another tough loss on Saturday, Sept. 11, falling 2-1 in overtime to Duluth Denfeld at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth. Denfeld senior Joe Eklund posted both goals for the Hunters (4-2), while freshman Reed Johnson scored the lone Bemidji... Read more

TRENDING NOW

FOOTBALL: Beavers win in return to the Chet behind Alt, aerial attack BEMIDJI -- Chet Anderson Stadium was alive once again with the sounds of college football Saturday, welcoming back a spirited Bemidji State crowd after 679 days between BSU home games. The fans got their money's worth. Sophomore quarterback Brandon Alt set a new career-high with 447 yards passing, junior wide... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE