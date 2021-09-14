Trending sports headlines in Bemidji
GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks, Cardinals play to scoreless tie
BEMIDJI -- Neither team could find the back of the net over two halves and overtime between the Bemidji and Coon Rapids girls soccer teams Saturday, Sept. 11, as the teams played to a 0-0 tie. “It was an even match, with both teams having solid opportunities,” said Bemidji head... Read more
BOYS SOCCER: Lumberjacks fall in OT
DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team surrendered another tough loss on Saturday, Sept. 11, falling 2-1 in overtime to Duluth Denfeld at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth. Denfeld senior Joe Eklund posted both goals for the Hunters (4-2), while freshman Reed Johnson scored the lone Bemidji... Read more
FOOTBALL: Beavers win in return to the Chet behind Alt, aerial attack
BEMIDJI -- Chet Anderson Stadium was alive once again with the sounds of college football Saturday, welcoming back a spirited Bemidji State crowd after 679 days between BSU home games. The fans got their money's worth. Sophomore quarterback Brandon Alt set a new career-high with 447 yards passing, junior wide... Read more
VOLLEYBALL: Beavers finish UIndy Invite winless
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State volleyball team finished the UIndy Invite 0-4 with another pair of losses Saturday, Sept. 11, in Indianapolis, Ind., falling in straight sets to Cedarville 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 and Northern Michigan 25-22, 25-13, 25-15. In match one, junior Meeghan Dahlager led the Beavers (0-8) with 10 kills and six digs, while sophomore Rylie Bjerklie and fifth-year Anna Averkamp added eight and seven kills, respectively. Read more
