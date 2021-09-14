CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bemidji, MN

Trending sports headlines in Bemidji

 6 days ago

(BEMIDJI, MN) Bemidji-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Bemidji sports. For more stories from the Bemidji area, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

GIRLS SOCCER: Jacks, Cardinals play to scoreless tie

BEMIDJI -- Neither team could find the back of the net over two halves and overtime between the Bemidji and Coon Rapids girls soccer teams Saturday, Sept. 11, as the teams played to a 0-0 tie. “It was an even match, with both teams having solid opportunities,” said Bemidji head... Read more

BOYS SOCCER: Lumberjacks fall in OT

DULUTH -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team surrendered another tough loss on Saturday, Sept. 11, falling 2-1 in overtime to Duluth Denfeld at Lincoln Park Middle School in Duluth. Denfeld senior Joe Eklund posted both goals for the Hunters (4-2), while freshman Reed Johnson scored the lone Bemidji... Read more

FOOTBALL: Beavers win in return to the Chet behind Alt, aerial attack

BEMIDJI -- Chet Anderson Stadium was alive once again with the sounds of college football Saturday, welcoming back a spirited Bemidji State crowd after 679 days between BSU home games. The fans got their money's worth. Sophomore quarterback Brandon Alt set a new career-high with 447 yards passing, junior wide... Read more

VOLLEYBALL: Beavers finish UIndy Invite winless

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Bemidji State volleyball team finished the UIndy Invite 0-4 with another pair of losses Saturday, Sept. 11, in Indianapolis, Ind., falling in straight sets to Cedarville 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 and Northern Michigan 25-22, 25-13, 25-15. In match one, junior Meeghan Dahlager led the Beavers (0-8) with 10 kills and six digs, while sophomore Rylie Bjerklie and fifth-year Anna Averkamp added eight and seven kills, respectively. Read more

With Bemidji Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

