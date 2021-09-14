Watertown sports digest: Top stories today

(WATERTOWN, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Watertown area.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

8th Grade South Milwaukee Rockets Vs Watertown This game was played on September 11, 2021 at Riverside Middle School in Watertown Read more

Beaver Dam football loses shootout to Watertown, 49-41 WATERTOWN — Four different times Saturday night the Beaver Dam high school football team found itself trailing Watertown by two scores. The Golden Beavers just kept punching back, though — never letting things get out of hand. And their reward was an opportunity to tie the game in the final... Read more

Goslings outlast Beaver Dam in epic shootout The scoreboard flashed a trivia question during Saturday night’s football game. How many wins has Watertown’s football program had since 2011? That was the year the Goslings began a 10-year streak of qualifying for the playoffs. The answer was 58. Make that 59, with eight of those wins coming against... Read more

