Watertown, WI

Watertown sports digest: Top stories today

Watertown Daily
Watertown Daily
 6 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Watertown area.

We've got you covered on sporting news in your community.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Watertown / youtube.com

8th Grade South Milwaukee Rockets Vs Watertown

This game was played on September 11, 2021 at Riverside Middle School in Watertown Read more

Watertown / wiscnews.com

Beaver Dam football loses shootout to Watertown, 49-41

WATERTOWN — Four different times Saturday night the Beaver Dam high school football team found itself trailing Watertown by two scores. The Golden Beavers just kept punching back, though — never letting things get out of hand. And their reward was an opportunity to tie the game in the final... Read more

Watertown / wdtimes.com

Goslings outlast Beaver Dam in epic shootout

The scoreboard flashed a trivia question during Saturday night’s football game. How many wins has Watertown’s football program had since 2011? That was the year the Goslings began a 10-year streak of qualifying for the playoffs. The answer was 58. Make that 59, with eight of those wins coming against... Read more

Waunakee / hngnews.com

Warriors blank Stoughton, still finding their way

Warriors blank Stoughton, still finding their way

It hasn’t always been pretty for the Waunakee High School volleyball team in 2021. Still, the Warriors are off to a good start, as they headed into the Kettle Moraine Invitational with a 12-1 overall record. They left there with a 13-5 mark. Waunakee, 3-0 in league play, had to... Read more

Watertown, WI
ABOUT

With Watertown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

