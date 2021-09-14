Butte sports digest: Top stories today

(BUTTE, MT) Butte sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Dillon sweeps past Butte Central in conference opener BUTTE — The Dillon volleyball squad rolled to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 sweep over Butte Central on Thursday evening at the Maroon Activities Center in the Southwest A opener for both teams. Central now heads for Corvallis on Saturday while the Beavers host Frenchtown. Read more

TOP VIEWED

Butte Central Prepares to Host Whitefish in Football After the first game of the season was canceled, the Maroons rolled past Browning 37-0 to open the year. Now they have shifted their focus to a talented Whitefish team who they host Friday at 7 p.m. Whitefish will come into Friday’s game with a 2-0 record with wins over... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Gallatin Boys, West Girls continue to lead the field at Butte Invite The Bozeman Gallatin Boys and Billings West Girls golf teams continued their winning ways on Friday, taking the team titles once again at the Butte Invite. The Raptors were led by Justus and Jordan Verge. This time it was Justus besting his brother by three strokes, finishing the tournament with a total score of 140. Butte's Jack Prigge came in third with a total of 145. Read more

LATEST NEWS