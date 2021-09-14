CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Butte sports digest: Top stories today

Butte Times
 6 days ago

(BUTTE, MT) Butte sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Butte sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Butte / montanasports.com

Dillon sweeps past Butte Central in conference opener

BUTTE — The Dillon volleyball squad rolled to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 sweep over Butte Central on Thursday evening at the Maroon Activities Center in the Southwest A opener for both teams. Central now heads for Corvallis on Saturday while the Beavers host Frenchtown. Read more

Whitefish / flatheadbeacon.com

Butte Central Prepares to Host Whitefish in Football

After the first game of the season was canceled, the Maroons rolled past Browning 37-0 to open the year. Now they have shifted their focus to a talented Whitefish team who they host Friday at 7 p.m. Whitefish will come into Friday’s game with a 2-0 record with wins over... Read more

Butte / kulr8.com

Gallatin Boys, West Girls continue to lead the field at Butte Invite

The Bozeman Gallatin Boys and Billings West Girls golf teams continued their winning ways on Friday, taking the team titles once again at the Butte Invite. The Raptors were led by Justus and Jordan Verge. This time it was Justus besting his brother by three strokes, finishing the tournament with a total score of 140. Butte's Jack Prigge came in third with a total of 145. Read more

Butte / kulr8.com

First-time soccer coach Steve Shahan looks to build Butte High program

BUTTE, Mont. -- Soccer fans in the Mining City were excited for a double-header between the Butte High and Flathead boys' and girls' teams on Thursday afternoon. But an absent bus situation meant that the Bulldogs actually had to take the road to Kalispell instead. This is one of just... Read more

