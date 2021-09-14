Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Marshalltown

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

COVID vaccine posts attract attention Some Marshalltown residents have made opinions of COVID-19 vaccines known online and others have noticed. Dr. Lance Van Gundy went viral on Sept. 2 after posting a live Facebook feed about how people need to get vaccinated because there are no more rooms in Iowa hospitals. Mayor Joel Greer asked... Read more

District reports higher number of cases The Marshalltown Community School District confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 among students and employees on Friday. Last week’s report included eight new cases with seven among students and one among staff. Since the pandemic began, the highest number of weekly cases reported by the district has been 34 as of last November. Read more

Gov. Reynolds responds to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates (ABC 6 News) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Read more

