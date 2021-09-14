Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Marshalltown
COVID vaccine posts attract attention
Some Marshalltown residents have made opinions of COVID-19 vaccines known online and others have noticed. Dr. Lance Van Gundy went viral on Sept. 2 after posting a live Facebook feed about how people need to get vaccinated because there are no more rooms in Iowa hospitals. Mayor Joel Greer asked... Read more
District reports higher number of cases
The Marshalltown Community School District confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 among students and employees on Friday. Last week’s report included eight new cases with seven among students and one among staff. Since the pandemic began, the highest number of weekly cases reported by the district has been 34 as of last November. Read more
Gov. Reynolds responds to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates
(ABC 6 News) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement in response to President Biden's new COVID-19 mandates. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. Read more
Unvaccinated ER nurse barely survives COVID-19
Julie Stevens is a registered nurse in the emergency department at UnityPoint Health – Marshalltown, and she found herself in familiar surroundings in August. However, now she was a patient. Stevens chose not to receive COVID-19 vaccination and had contracted the virus. Because she was a healthy 39-year-old with no... Read more