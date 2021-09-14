Trending lifestyle headlines in Wheeling
This fire & rescue team transported a COVID patient to the only bed available in FIVE states…at Wheeling Hospital.
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hurricane Fire & Rescue in West Virginia traveled to the Ohio Valley today to transport a COVID patient to Wheeling Hospital, the only hospital in five states that had an open bed. The fire & rescue EMS team transported a resident from the Hurricane area from... Read more
I am a nurse. the people that are sick the most have been vaccinated already. have you noticed the Afghans don't have to get the vaccine. The immigrants from the southern border are not mandated to get that vaccine. only Americans. I can't say it but don't you see.
I am telling you folks, Hillary is behind the anti vax movement. Proof? Us deplorables are dying like flies, then stiries like this that are incredible. It’s all Hillary’s doing. Don’t let Hillary win, get the jabs, that will show her!
West Virginia state and local representatives urge Biden, Congress to pass Rx drug reform with medicare negotiations
Twenty-eight elected officials from across West Virginia, along with the former Senate President, sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Congressional leadership urging them to pass bold prescription drug reform that gives Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices for consumers. State and local officials in West... Read more
Mandate masks again in grocery stores again and businesses. Do like you did when the pandemic first started. It worked than why not before this got so bad.
Ohio County 1 of 4 counties in West Virginia without a mask mandate in school
During his Friday briefing, Gov. Justice said Ohio County is 1 of 4 counties in West Virginia without a mask mandate in schools. The other counties include Mingo, Putnam, and Pocahontas. ‘This is a no-brainer, said Gov. Justice, ‘Without any question, we are going to end up with all 55... Read more
good I haven't worn a mask since this all started and have been fine let people choose if they want to wear a mask some people might need to but some people don't also.
the minority doesn't want there kids masked and the rest of us do, so let's just shut schools down like last year. That way your kids won't have to mask and ours won't have to be around your.
Wheeling Park, Magnolia Football Games Off Due to COVID
A COVID-19 outbreak has canceled Wheeling Park High School’s football game Friday against Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph. Ohio County Schools announced Thursday afternoon. The game would have been the Patriots’ home opener. OCS spokesman Gabe Wells said all protocols are being followed and the school district continues to work with... Read more
Way to go Ohio County BOE! You thought you knew more than the doctors. NOT!