Trending lifestyle headlines in Wheeling

This fire & rescue team transported a COVID patient to the only bed available in FIVE states…at Wheeling Hospital. WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hurricane Fire & Rescue in West Virginia traveled to the Ohio Valley today to transport a COVID patient to Wheeling Hospital, the only hospital in five states that had an open bed. The fire & rescue EMS team transported a resident from the Hurricane area from... Read more

West Virginia state and local representatives urge Biden, Congress to pass Rx drug reform with medicare negotiations Twenty-eight elected officials from across West Virginia, along with the former Senate President, sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Congressional leadership urging them to pass bold prescription drug reform that gives Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug prices for consumers. State and local officials in West... Read more

Ohio County 1 of 4 counties in West Virginia without a mask mandate in school During his Friday briefing, Gov. Justice said Ohio County is 1 of 4 counties in West Virginia without a mask mandate in schools. The other counties include Mingo, Putnam, and Pocahontas. ‘This is a no-brainer, said Gov. Justice, ‘Without any question, we are going to end up with all 55... Read more

