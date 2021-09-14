CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Tyson Mysteries Fans Celebrate Norm Macdonald

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live star Norm MacDonald died at the age of 61 today and fans of Mike Tyson Mysteries are sharing their favorite moments on social media. The adult swim show is one of the more random entries for a network that prides itself on being left-field. MacDonald actually voices the Pigeon on the show as he travels along with a fictionalized version of the former boxing phenom, his daughter, and the Marquess of Queensbury. It's a very wild romp, especially when the comedian gets to toss those zingers out. His interplay with Jim Rash's ghostly father of boxing is especially. But, Twitter is always a fountain of wonderful callbacks and today's been no different in that regard. Luckily, Mike Tyson Mysteries is available on adult swim's website and some episodes on HBO Max so people are getting in with all the best moments as the entire Internet pays tribute to a legend.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Norm Macdonald
Mike Tyson
Jim Rash
