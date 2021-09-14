Top Cedar City sports news

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cedar City area.

Region 10 girls soccer: Crimson beats Cedar to stay unbeaten in region play; Dixie, Snow Canyon also win

ST. GEORGE — As the first half of Region 10's girls soccer regular season wrapped up Thursday night, Crimson Cliffs remained unbeaten in region play, thanks to a big win over the Cedar Reds at Cedar City. Crimson Cliffs 5, Cedar 1. At Cedar, the Mustangs and Reds were still...

Emery Spartan volleyball moves to 13-0 with win over Canyon View

Thirteen wins to start the season for the Lady Spartans volleyball team is an amazing feat, but they're not done yet. Emery earned victory No. 13 over region foe the Canyon View Falcons on the road on Wednesday in Cedar City, 3-0. Through thirteen games this season the Spartans have...

3A/2A/1A football recap: Beaver extends winning streak to 30 games

CEDAR CITY — One month into the high school football season, smaller schools throughout Southern Utah are seeing mixed success across the 3A/2A/1A classifications. The Canyon View Falcons, which are now back in the 3A classification after being part of 4A's Region 9 for the past four years, won their first preseason game on Aug. 13, defeating the Ogden Tigers at Ogden, 33-21.

SUU Men's Basketball Announces Full 2020-21 Schedule

CEDAR CITY, Utah-Monday, the Southern Utah University men's basketball team and head coach Todd Simon announced the full basketball schedule for the upcoming season. November 9-Bethesda (home opener) November 12 @ Dixie State. November 15 @ Saint Mary's. November 18 @ California. November 23 vs. Yale @ Fort Myers, Fla.

