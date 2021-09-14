Top Cedar City sports news

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Cedar City area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Cedar City sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

Region 10 girls soccer: Crimson beats Cedar to stay unbeaten in region play; Dixie, Snow Canyon also win ST. GEORGE — As the first half of Region 10’s girls soccer regular season wrapped up Thursday night, Crimson Cliffs remained unbeaten in region play, thanks to a big win over the Cedar Reds at Cedar City. Crimson Cliffs 5, Cedar 1. At Cedar, the Mustangs and Reds were still... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Emery Spartan volleyball moves to 13-0 with win over Canyon View Thirteen wins to start the season for the Lady Spartans volleyball team is an amazing feat, but they’re not done yet. Emery earned victory No. 13 over region foe the Canyon View Falcons on the road on Wednesday in Cedar City, 3-0. Through thirteen games this season the Spartans have... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

3A/2A/1A football recap: Beaver extends winning streak to 30 games CEDAR CITY — One month into the high school football season, smaller schools throughout Southern Utah are seeing mixed success across the 3A/2A/1A classifications. The Canyon View Falcons, which are now back in the 3A classification after being part of 4A’s Region 9 for the past four years, won their first preseason game on Aug. 13, defeating the Ogden Tigers at Ogden, 33-21. Read more

TOP VIEWED