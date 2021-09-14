CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk sports lineup: What’s trending

Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 6 days ago

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Norfolk sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Norfolk / norfolkdailynews.com

Norfolk Catholic boys, Wayne girls win at NCHS Invite

Norfolk Catholic boys, Wayne girls win at NCHS Invite

Temperatures weren’t ideal for cross country running at Skyview Park Friday, but you couldn’t tell by watching the Norfolk Catholic boys at their home invite. On an afternoon where temperatures peaked in the upper 80s, the Knights dominated the 15-team field, beating runner-up Pierce 25-72. Team scoring in the girls race was much closer, as Wayne bested runner-up Pierce 44-49. Read more

Norfolk / norfolkdailynews.com

Resilient Norfolk Catholic sweeps Battle Creek, Summerland

Resilient Norfolk Catholic sweeps Battle Creek, Summerland

It looked as if Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic were headed to a third and deciding set. Trailing one set to none, the Class C No. 4 Bravettes led their archrival, Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic, in the second set, 24-20. But Norfolk Catholic reeled off the next six... Read more

Norfolk / newschannelnebraska.com

Lutheran High Northeast wins a tight battle over GACC, improves to 3-0

Lutheran High Northeast wins a tight battle over GACC, improves to 3-0

The hot start continues for the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles, as they left Memorial Field in Norfolk with a close 22-20 win over Guardian Angel Central Catholic. The Eagles were charged by a strong rushing attack with a trio of ball carriers in Landon Johnson, Keaton Ranslem, and Champion White, combining for 196 total rushing yards. Read more

Norfolk / norfolkdailynews.com

Norfolk High softball shuts out South Sioux City

Norfolk High softball shuts out South Sioux City

The Norfolk High School softball team did almost exactly what it expected. The Panthers needed just less than an hour to invoke the mercy rule in shutting out South Sioux City 10-0 on Thursday night at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. "We told them beforehand that ... you've got to treat them all... Read more

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

