Norfolk sports lineup: What’s trending

Norfolk Catholic boys, Wayne girls win at NCHS Invite Temperatures weren’t ideal for cross country running at Skyview Park Friday, but you couldn’t tell by watching the Norfolk Catholic boys at their home invite. On an afternoon where temperatures peaked in the upper 80s, the Knights dominated the 15-team field, beating runner-up Pierce 25-72. Team scoring in the girls race was much closer, as Wayne bested runner-up Pierce 44-49. Read more

Resilient Norfolk Catholic sweeps Battle Creek, Summerland It looked as if Battle Creek and Norfolk Catholic were headed to a third and deciding set. Trailing one set to none, the Class C No. 4 Bravettes led their archrival, Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic, in the second set, 24-20. But Norfolk Catholic reeled off the next six... Read more

Lutheran High Northeast wins a tight battle over GACC, improves to 3-0 The hot start continues for the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles, as they left Memorial Field in Norfolk with a close 22-20 win over Guardian Angel Central Catholic. The Eagles were charged by a strong rushing attack with a trio of ball carriers in Landon Johnson, Keaton Ranslem, and Champion White, combining for 196 total rushing yards. Read more

