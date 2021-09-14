CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, OK

Trending sports headlines in Ada

 6 days ago

(ADA, OK) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the Ada area.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Ada sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Ada / adaathletics.org

The potent McAlester offense scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the game — including a meaningless one with just 43 seconds left – to finally pull away from Ada 42-14 in a Week 2 matchup between the two old rivals Friday night at Norris Field. McAlester, ranked... Read more

Ada / couriernews.com

ADA, Okla. — A fourth-quarter rally came up just short for the Arkansas Tech University football team on Saturday night at Norris Field in Ada, Okla., as the Wonder Boys fell to East Central University 13-10. The Wonder Boys (0-2, 0-2 Great American Conference) struggled to get their offense on track throughout the early going but were kept within striking distance by their defense, which forced an interception and three turnovers on downs by the ECU offense. Read more

Ada / theadanews.com

MCLOUD — She who rallies last, rallies best. The Ada High softball team did just that Saturday against Stroud in the finals of the McLoud Tournament. The Lady Cougars scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 7-7 tie and finally sent Stroud packing with a 10-7 victory. Read more

Ada / theadanews.com

The East Central University football team finally scored its first touchdown of the season Saturday against Arkansas Tech and it proved to be the difference in a 13-10 win over the Wonder Boys inside Koi Ishto Stadium. East Central improved to 1-1 heading into a Homecoming matchup with Southern Nazarene... Read more

