Trending sports headlines in Ada

No. 1 McAlester finally shakes free from Ada Late The potent McAlester offense scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the game — including a meaningless one with just 43 seconds left – to finally pull away from Ada 42-14 in a Week 2 matchup between the two old rivals Friday night at Norris Field. McAlester, ranked... Read more

Wonder Boys fall to East Central University ADA, Okla. — A fourth-quarter rally came up just short for the Arkansas Tech University football team on Saturday night at Norris Field in Ada, Okla., as the Wonder Boys fell to East Central University 13-10. The Wonder Boys (0-2, 0-2 Great American Conference) struggled to get their offense on track throughout the early going but were kept within striking distance by their defense, which forced an interception and three turnovers on downs by the ECU offense. Read more

Ada tops Stroud in eight innings MCLOUD — She who rallies last, rallies best. The Ada High softball team did just that Saturday against Stroud in the finals of the McLoud Tournament. The Lady Cougars scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 7-7 tie and finally sent Stroud packing with a 10-7 victory. Read more

