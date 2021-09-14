CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Grand Island

 6 days ago

(GRAND ISLAND, NE) Life in Grand Island has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we're committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's what people are talking about in your area.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

No immediate mask mandates will come from the Grand Island Board of Health

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The three-county area of the Central District Health Department is seeing an increase of positive COVID-19 cases as the weeks pass by. 213 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Central District in the last seven days, that's 22 more cases than last week.

GIPS using substitutes for lunches due to nationwide food shortage

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A nationwide food shortage is not only affecting restaurants and grocery store shelves, but it's also impacting Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS). "There's been some days where we have a person just spending all day trying to source items that we can substitute to feed...

This is the County in the Grand Island, NE Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With slowing vaccination rates and the emergence of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 39,893,580 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 635,606 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

Violet (McDonald) Morrow

The family of Violet Morrow is requesting a card shower for Violet on her 91st birthday, Sept. 19, 2021.

With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

