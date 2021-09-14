Sports lineup: Who’s winning in La Crosse

(LA CROSSE, WI) La Crosse-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

9th ranked, Viterbo wins 7th match in a row LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Viterbo V-Hawks volleyball team beat Carroll College in straight sets on Saturday. Kenzie Winker led the way for Viterbo with 11 kills. The V-Hawks won 25-13, 25-17, 25-21. Up next for Viterbo, they will host Waldorf University on September 15th. Read more

UW-La Crosse and Dominican Play to 1-1 Tie La Crosse, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Dominican University (Ill.) soccer teams played to a 1-1 double overtime tie Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex. The Eagles move to 2-1-1 on the season while the Stars are now 1-1-1. After playing to a 0-0 first half score, UWL got on the board first with a goal in the 52nd minute. Sydney Halstead scored the goal on an assist from Camryn Hart. The goal was Halstead's second of the season while it was Hart's third assist of the year. Read more

La Crosse Aquinas 58, Black River Falls 9 Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208. Read more

