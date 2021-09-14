CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Sports lineup: Who’s winning in La Crosse

La Crosse News Beat
La Crosse News Beat
 6 days ago

(LA CROSSE, WI) La Crosse-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

La Crosse / wxow.com

9th ranked, Viterbo wins 7th match in a row

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Viterbo V-Hawks volleyball team beat Carroll College in straight sets on Saturday. Kenzie Winker led the way for Viterbo with 11 kills. The V-Hawks won 25-13, 25-17, 25-21. Up next for Viterbo, they will host Waldorf University on September 15th. Read more

La Crosse / uwlathletics.com

UW-La Crosse and Dominican Play to 1-1 Tie

La Crosse, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Dominican University (Ill.) soccer teams played to a 1-1 double overtime tie Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex. The Eagles move to 2-1-1 on the season while the Stars are now 1-1-1. After playing to a 0-0 first half score, UWL got on the board first with a goal in the 52nd minute. Sydney Halstead scored the goal on an assist from Camryn Hart. The goal was Halstead's second of the season while it was Hart's third assist of the year. Read more

La Crosse / lacrossetribune.com

La Crosse Aquinas 58, Black River Falls 9

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208. Read more

La Crosse / lacrossetribune.com

UW-La Crosse football: Westby grad Ryan Daines making an impact at outside linebacker

Matt Janus was watching the defensive line run through a drill that focused taking on blocks and redirecting ball carriers when the UW-La Crosse football coach realized he had an opportunity to draw attention to one of the quieter members of the linebacker group, which was nearby. “That’s how Ryan... Read more

Sports
With La Crosse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

