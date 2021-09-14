CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Atlantic City

Atlantic City Daily
Atlantic City Daily
 6 days ago

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Atlantic City area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Atlantic City / burlingtoncountytimes.com

Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood in Atlantic City closes its doors at the end of the month

Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood in Atlantic City closes its doors at the end of the month

ATLANTIC CITY - Harry’s Oyster Bar & Seafood in Atlantic City is closing its doors after a 10-year run. The restaurant announced on a Facebook post that it had come to the end of its lease and will close after Sept. 26. Frank Dougherty and his wife Maureen Shay opened... Read more

Comments
avatar

I had a feeling this was going to happen. Friends and I visited just last month and although the food was good, the service was HORRIBLE. I felt that it was due to being short staffed since most restaurants are suffering from that, which I understood. What I didn't get is, of you're so short staffed why open up the ENTIRE restaurant? Opening up half inside half outside would have helped, even if people had to go on a wait to be seated. They stretched their employees thin and it was apparent. Anyways- their other places rock so we'll all still be getting good seafood 😋

1 like 1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Atlantic City / gardenstategazette.com

Harry’s Oyster Bar is closing in Bally’s Atlantic City

Harry’s Oyster Bar is closing in Bally’s Atlantic City

A popular seafood restaurant in Atlantic City will close in late September when Harry’s Oyster Bar reaches the end of its lease at Bally’s, the company said. In a statement on Facebook, the owners announced that the restaurant’s last day would be September 26th. We regret to inform you that... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Atlantic City / pressofatlanticcity.com

AtlantiCare holds beam ceremony for $38M Atlantic City medical building

AtlantiCare holds beam ceremony for $38M Atlantic City medical building

“I call this the next great chapter of AtlantiCare in Atlantic City,” President and CEO Lori Herndon said. “The services and programs that will be offered here are so badly needed for this region, and this reaffirms our sincere commitment to Atlantic City.”. Beginning at 6:30 a.m., doctors, nurses, administrative... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Atlantic City / downbeach.com

Missing the Ventnor and Margate farmers markets? Try C.R.O.P.S. market @ Chelsea

Missing the Ventnor and Margate farmers markets? Try C.R.O.P.S. market @ Chelsea

ATLANTIC CITY – C.R.O.P.S., a NJ nonprofit organization that stands for Communities Revolutionizing Open Public Spaces, the Chelsea Development Corporation and AC Devco are promoting a healthy, connected community during an eight-week farmers market being held 12-3 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 31 at O’Donnell Park, 3501 Atlantic Ave. near Albany Avenue. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
The Hill

Democrats reject hardball tactics against Senate parliamentarian

Democrats are rejecting calls to overrule the Senate parliamentarian despite the bleak reality that, absent a breakthrough, they likely won't be able to get a pathway to citizenship for millions of immigrants to President Biden 's desk given her unfavorable ruling. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s decision that the immigration plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlantic
Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City Daily

Atlantic City, NJ
88
Followers
244
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Atlantic City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy