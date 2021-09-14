Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Wentzville

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Wentzville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Liberty (Wentzville) Troy Buchanan toppled Liberty (Wentzville) 49-14 Friday at Liberty (Wentzville). East St. Louis rally falls short in national showcase game in California. Life For Life overcomes penalties to roll past Burroughs for first win of season. Wingo comes up big as SLUH knocks off Chaminade. Rushing played a key role... Read more

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 12, St. Charles West 3 Individual stats Have not been reported. Ten Hochman: A look at Paul Goldschmidt (34 today) and Joey Votto (38 today) entering this huge Cards-Reds series. Ten Hochman: Tyler O’Neill is ‘Tyler OPS,’ as Cards slugger reaches .875, just higher than Pete Alonso. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats,... Read more

O’Fallon shuts out Vianney in road win The O’Fallon Panthers played their second straight Metro Catholic Conference opponent and had a much different result on the field Friday. One week after falling to CBC 49-2, the Panthers went on the road to Vianney and shut out the Griffins 58-0. O’Fallon (2-1) returns to the Metro East for... Read more

