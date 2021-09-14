CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

Sports wrap-up: Top stories in Wentzville

Wentzville Dispatch
Wentzville Dispatch
 6 days ago

(WENTZVILLE, MO) Wentzville-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

Wentzville / stltoday.com

Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Liberty (Wentzville)

Recap: Troy Buchanan triumphs over Liberty (Wentzville)

Troy Buchanan toppled Liberty (Wentzville) 49-14 Friday at Liberty (Wentzville). East St. Louis rally falls short in national showcase game in California. Life For Life overcomes penalties to roll past Burroughs for first win of season. Wingo comes up big as SLUH knocks off Chaminade. Rushing played a key role... Read more

St Charles / stltoday.com

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 12, St. Charles West 3

Box: Liberty (Wentzville) 12, St. Charles West 3

Individual stats Have not been reported. Ten Hochman: A look at Paul Goldschmidt (34 today) and Joey Votto (38 today) entering this huge Cards-Reds series. Ten Hochman: Tyler O’Neill is ‘Tyler OPS,’ as Cards slugger reaches .875, just higher than Pete Alonso. STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats,... Read more

O'Fallon / fox2now.com

O’Fallon shuts out Vianney in road win

O'Fallon shuts out Vianney in road win

The O’Fallon Panthers played their second straight Metro Catholic Conference opponent and had a much different result on the field Friday. One week after falling to CBC 49-2, the Panthers went on the road to Vianney and shut out the Griffins 58-0. O’Fallon (2-1) returns to the Metro East for... Read more

St Charles County / stltoday.com

Lafayette shows impressive depth to finish second in Lindbergh Invitational

Lafayette shows impressive depth to finish second in Lindbergh Invitational

O'FALLON, Mo. — Its G.O.A.T. may be gone, but the Lafayette girls golf team still is on solid ground. Former Lancers standout Brooke Biermann, a 2021 graduate, is the three-time defending Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls golfer of the year, was the Class 4 champion in 2019 and finished in the top four at state all four years. She now plays at Michigan State. Read more

With Wentzville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

